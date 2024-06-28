Teenager crushed by livestock at Bundarra

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after being crushed by livestock at Bundarra on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were first called around 2.30pm on Friday 28 June, with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter also being tasked with attending the incident.
Road paramedics reached the scene and treated the boy around 4.30pm, before handing him over to the helicopter's critical care medical team.
The teenager was airlifted to Tamworth Base Hospital.
It's understood he suffered a range of injuries to his pelvis, back, hip and leg.
