The Land

Teenager crushed by livestock at Bundarra

Updated June 29 2024 - 9:10am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's understood the boy suffered a range of injuries to his lower body. Picture supplied.
It's understood the boy suffered a range of injuries to his lower body. Picture supplied.

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after being crushed by livestock at Bundarra on Friday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.