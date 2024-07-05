Playing catch-up in the garden while chasing away the winter cold

July is catch-up month, when I make a determined effort to finish winter gardening tasks.
Spring is arriving earlier every year - I'm already picking Erlicheer jonquils that used not to flower before August.
It's hard leaving a warm house on a frosty morning.
But as with everything, from making a coffee to embarking on a round-the-world trip, it's the first step that counts.
Throw a log in the heater, rug up and hurry out. Once there, the garden takes over.
A freezing morning isn't the moment for fiddling with seed trays or cuttings: to keep warm you need to keep moving.
Raking leaves is ideal, July is the month for a final rake to scoop up the last few leaves lurking in neglected corners or behind pots and garden furniture.
Spread them on beds as mulch or throw them onto the compost.
Winter is compost spreading time and it's good to get it finished this month.
After putting some round our fruit trees I noticed that the soil in my raised vegetable bed, and in several big pots, had sunk a lot.
Luckily there was just enough compost left to top everything up.
I could then turn over my half-rotted heap into the empty bay alongside to start a new heap, assisted by the autumn leaves.
Ideally you have three compost heaps: one maturing, one ready to spread and one in progress.
I sometimes tell myself that one day I'll make a third heap.
I can't imagine it will happen but I've saved myself a certain amount of time by putting two plastic compost bins next to the vegie bed, to take all the green waste, of which there always seem to be enormous quantities.
The last gorgeously coloured leaves have fallen from my smoke bush (Cotinus 'Flame') and it's time to prune it.
This lovely shrub with large, oval leaves and puffs of silvery summer flowers only needs pruning if, like mine, it's in the wrong place: it needs plenty of space.
Buddleia davidii cultivars may need trimming now for the same reason.
Lemon verbena (Aloysius citriodora), on the other hand, needs cutting back hard because only its roots are frost hardy, the top gradually dies down to the base over winter I my garden, even though I planted it in the shelter of a wall.
Large-flowered clematis varieties can be cut back to the lowest couple of buds during winter dormancy, as they flower on new wood every summer.
Leave spring flowering species like C. montana as they flower on last year's wood.
Having finished pruning, it's time to finish weeding, safe in the knowledge that not many will dare show their faces again before spring.
Asparagus ferns can be cut back now and the bed weeded at the same time.
I like to weed the asparagus by hand, taking care not to scratch near any roots and damage embryonic spears.
I don't feed or mulch until the weather is warmer, hoping the bed will benefit from winter rain.
I also weeded round the climbing Cherokee roses (R. laevigata) planted on a large arch.
I don't like using a non-selective weedkiller near them as they're evergreen.
Another evergreen, Viburnum japonicum is suffering a thrip attach so heeds a hit of homemade insecticidal soap spray, one to two tablespoons liquid or grated soap to one litre of water. You need pure soap, not detergent.
Which was a handy reminder to plant some salvias nearby to keep bugs at bay.
