The Land
Home/Rural Life

Playing catch-up in the garden while chasing away the winter cold

By Fiona Ogilvie
July 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sunny, frosty morning is a beautiful time in the winter garden. Picture by Fiona Ogilvie
A sunny, frosty morning is a beautiful time in the winter garden. Picture by Fiona Ogilvie

July is catch-up month, when I make a determined effort to finish winter gardening tasks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.