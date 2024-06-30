New day for Department but concerns linger

Today marks the first of the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, formerly the Department of Regional NSW and there are some who are concerned about its future.
It was announced in April that the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) would move from being its own business unit to falling under an over-arching department after recommendations from the government's functional review.
A spokesperson for the the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said it would be led by a realigned executive structure.
Agriculture and biosecurity will be led by deputy secretary Rachel Connell while Fisheries and Forestry will be led by deputy secretary Sean Sloan.
Kate Lorimer-Ward has been appointed CEO of Local Land Services and deputy secretary James Bolton will lead the Regional Development and Delivery Group.
Leader of the NSW Nationals Dugald Saunders said he feared the DPI would be less effective as a business stream.
"Look, because it's not its own business unit now, which I think is a real shame, as it probably won't have the same recognition or impact as it should have," he said.
"It will just come under Department in some way, shape or form.
"So significant projects that were happening under the DPI will have to fight for funding with the whole department.
"The way it's split up now, is that everything comes under the overall department and DPI is just a business stream.
"It's not its own business unit, it's now a stream, so it'll be fighting for its share of funding."
Mr Saunders said he hoped the the level of staffing would remain but did not like the direction the DPI was heading.
"Staffing wise, I'm reasonably confident the expertise will stay there," he said.
"But you know, there's always a concern with the way that this is being done and that everything is aimed towards centralising power rather than divesting power out to where it needs to be, which is in the regions.
"DPI has got labs and farms in Western Sydney, but the heart of it is in regional NSW.
"That's where the people are. So not allowing it to be its own unit just flies in the face of common sense and what people are used to.
"I think it'll be a significant change for people to get used to."
There have already been changes within the department and Mr Saunders said some of them were not good.
"I'm aware that they've already cut the weeds committee, that used to report back through the minister and DPI, and they've cut the feral animals committee," he said..
"So everything's starting to happen now where those local groups that were made up of experts on the ground and people that had been part of things for a long time are now being disbanded."
Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the DPI would continue to operate at a high level.
"Primary Industries projects were the department's main beneficiaries under the 2024-25 budget, with animal welfare and biosecurity," she said.
Ms Moriarty said Primary Industries in the new department's structure would benefit significantly by efficiency savings in administration that could be redirected to front line services and projects.
She said Primary Industries had been a division of the Department of Regional NSW since it was established by the former Government in 2020.
"During that time all budget requests were managed and coordinated through the secretary of the Department of Regional NSW," she said.
"The new structure progresses the former government's badly managed transformation by ensuring Primary Industries is further elevated into the leadership of the department with now two deputy secretaries instead of one under the old structure.
"The new Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is 100 per cent focused on delivering the government's plan to protect, support and develop the state's agricultural sector and regional communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.