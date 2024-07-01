Soybean crop winners cap a challenging season for Northern Rivers growers

Soybean growers on the Northern Rivers celebrated a challenging season that delivered excellent yields for those who got their grain off the paddock before a very wet autumn moved in.
Of the Australian premium soybean crop, all of it grown without genetic modification as required by key edible markets, 70 per cent is harvested from the Northern Rivers districts.
Top crop winners were Kendall and Kate Dowley, Growmore at Tabulam Park, who harvested PB Dominator variety beans that went 4.7 tonnes to the hectare, or 0.3t/ha more than last year's crop.
Mr Dowley told the assembled group of the North Coast Oilseed Growers Association that former PB Agri field officer Ian Morgan arrived at their farm a few years ago with two half-bags of Dominator seed and urged them to give the variety a go.
"I said to Kate that I hate trial work because the only likely outcome would be that we would lose yield," recalled Mr Dowley. "It wasn't the case."
The indeterminate variety proved itself in both dry and wet years.
Second place growers were Joe and Tammie Fleming, Codrington, who planted new variety Gwydir on a riverbank paddock with access to water and irrigated the crop once through a flume to achieve 4.2t/ha.
Third place winners were David and Debbie Gooley, Springrove via Casino, who planted Hayman variety, developed like Gwydir and Richmond under the Australian breeding program and trialled at the Grafton research farm.
For their own interest they applied an extra application of 100kg/ha of NPK before flowering which visually lifted plant growth and contributed to an extra 0.8t/ha yield benefit.
"The desire of all growers is to do better than last year," reported Mr Gooley.
Panel members from GRDC attended the awards night and toured farms earlier in the day with growers keen to know whether a new breeding program would be announced.
Grower relations manager Bob Ford confirmed that new partners for the breeding program were being sought but hesitated to say whether specific funding for new trial work would be forthcoming.
"There are 27 different crops whose growers pay research levies and not all of them will be funded as growers would like but we see some opportunity for legumes like soybeans and mung beans," he said.
Meanwhile, North Coast Oilseed Grower Association members continue to fund their own trial work with association president and Soy Australia chairman Paul Fleming, Carrill at Yorklea advocating for trace elements cobalt and molybdenum to be sprayed as a foliar to enhance root nodulation while maintaining appropriate feeding of the plant.
"It is important to get nutrients into the soil nice and early for plants to take that up," he advised.
"These new soybean varieties have the potential to yield very well. We just need to learn how to reach that goal."
