The Land

Solar panel entrepreneur powers into paddock to plate beef business

KO
By Kate Oneill
Updated July 12 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson and Helena with their children Spencer and Poppy. Picture supplied
Tyson and Helena with their children Spencer and Poppy. Picture supplied

Tyson Stronach spent 14 years building one of Australia's largest and most successful solar panel companies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.