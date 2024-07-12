Solar panel entrepreneur powers into paddock to plate beef business

Tyson Stronach spent 14 years building one of Australia's largest and most successful solar panel companies.
Now the Arkana Energy founder has turned his attention, and considerable business and marketing nous, to a new venture - Angus and F1 Wagyu beef.
Launched in October last year, Mr Stronach's paddock to plate business, Kingfisher's Bend, has already made $2 million in revenue and has a customer base that is growing weekly.
Mr Stronach, 33, runs the operation from Middle Pocket, in northern NSW, with his soon-to-be wife Helena, 34, and their two children, Spencer, 3 and Poppy, 5.
They moved to the farm in 2021 after living on the Gold Coast for more than a decade.
The couple wanted to raise their children in the country, and Mr Stronach, who grew up on an Angus beef cattle farm at Walcha, was keen to return to his farming roots.
Initially they were looking at backgrounding for feedlots, but the idea of building their own brand and being able to control the price they received eventually won out.
Paddock-to-plate was also a good fit with Mr Stronach's online marketing skills.
"With my background I thought going to market would be quite easy so I just thought I'd mix the two together and own the whole process," he said.
The Stronachs currently run 200 Angus breeders, which they cross with Sumo bloodline full blood Wagyu bulls and an Angus bull.
They have a breeding property at Bonalbo, west of Casino, and finish the cattle on their 40 hectares at Middle Pocket.
They've invested heavily in improving Middle Pocket, which was once a banana farm.
"When we bought it, not much work had been done in 30 plus years," Mr Stronach said.
"We started out with clearing and spraying weeds and then just improving soil health.
"We put in all new pasture everywhere and divided all the paddocks into 10 acre lots so that we could rotationally graze.
"Every three months we do a soil test and we top up the soil with whatever's lacking with organic fertilisers.
"It comes at a cost using organic matter but over the long term it builds up healthier soil and a better result."
He says they have now more than doubled the property's carrying capacity and having the right minerals in the soil has improved the weight gains of the cattle on pasture.
"When we first bought the place it was hard to put weight on cows but now we're doing up to a kilo a day."
Cattle are joined in October so calves are born in winter and grow through summer, but with the growth of the paddock-to-plate business the Stronachs are considering splitting and doing two calvings so they have more regular supply throughout the year.
Calves are weaned from February to March then finished on the Middle Pocket property where they graze on kikuyu, Rhodes grass and clover.
They aim to finish the cattle at 550 kg live weight which gives them close to a 300 kg carcase.
"We think that's sort of the sweet spot for the steaks being the right size, but also the price that people want to pay, because we only sell quarters or a half or a whole beast, so if we go much higher than that in weight its starts making it more expensive," Mr Stronach said.
The decision to run Angus and Wagyu was all about producing the best eating experience for their customers.
"We believe the best quality beef is Angus or F1 Wagyu," Mr Stronach said.
They have found many of their customers want grass fed and finished beef, so they offer that option in Angus and F1 Wagyu, but they also have a grain fed option.
"We have another part of the market that wants grain finished Wagyu, so we have a program where we put grain bins in the paddock for at least 100 days before we kill them just to get a bit more marbling in the meat."
Mr Stronach said they have bought in Angus steers at times to supplement supply, but have ensured they are finished the way the rest of their cattle are.
"We've held them for at least 200 days to make sure they've had the best chance to be finished on our place."
Cattle are killed and butchered at Casino and the meat hung for 10-14 days, before being delivered to customers fortnightly.
He says the aim is to create a product they would personally like to buy.
"We're just trying to finish them the way we think they should be - and we know that's not the cheapest way to do it, but we hope that other people feel the same."
Mr Stronach is making good use of his online marketing expertise to build the Kingfisher's Bend brand online.
"We use social media and Google and we have some sophisticated marketing channels where we can target people who are actively looking for beef rather than just a blanket approach," Mr Stronach said.
He says success comes from understanding how to go to market and building in a marketing budget.
"We know at the moment it costs us $80 to acquire a new customer.
"We know if we spend that online we'll get one meat sale out of that - whether it's a quarter or a half or a whole beast, we know we'll get one customer.
"So that's what makes it really scalable - we can measure everything from start to finish."
Kingfisher's Bend has two full time employees who answer phones or call customers back who have enquired through the website.
"They talk to people about the difference between grass fed and grain fed and the difference between Wagyu and F1 and what you get in the different boxes."
Their marketing targets an area from Brisbane in the north to Grafton in the south and as far west as Casino.
"Outside of that we will go further but we'll charge delivery," Mr Stronach said.
"We have even done runs as far as Melbourne because we have so many customers that came to us organically through Instagram."
Mr Stronach said they are currently selling about 14 bodies a fortnight, and that number is continuing to grow.
There is a balance, however, between acquiring customers, and focusing on making sure they've got the right product.
"As we grow we'll potentially buy another place, but for now the plan is to just keep putting our cows through and topping up if we need to," Mr Stronach said.
"We don't want to be the biggest paddock-to -plate in Australia.
"We want to do high quality and have a loyal customer base."
