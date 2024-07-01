Bull selling season now in full swing with prices in the cockies' favour

Welcome to another bull selling season as studs across the state gear up to meet a challenging market.
But those with experience in the field say economic conditions favour the buyer, with real value now on offer and the deal may not last for long.
Veteran auctioneer Paul Dooley predicts a positive upswing in demand for sires as the cattle market begins to switch up a gear, largely driven by "insatiable" US demand for lean beef.
"I believe we will start to see a dearer market in a month as supply starts to run out," he said.
"For those interested in buying bulls this is a great year to bid up."
Nutrien Ag stud stock agent John settree, Dubbo, agrees that price returns for cattle producers will only go up as market demand, in the wake of stronger exports, improves. He is advising clients wanting to buy one bull to consider taking home another.
"Right now presents a good opportunity to improve a herd's sire battery; to buy good bulls at realistic values. That's what this year is about," he says.
"Whereas a few years ago average bull prices were $16,000 and $18,000 this year they will be more like $8000 to $12,000. The good value in bulls is going to be there more so than in the next couple of years with big prices coming again in 2025-'26.
"If you need a bull consider buying two."
Elders stud stock veteran Brian Kennedy has some sage advice for stud principals. He reckons this year's bull selling season should be "similar to last year" but there are a few points breeders of bulls should consider when gearing up to market their own sires.
"Those who get out and talk to prospective buyers will be on the front foot," he advises.
"Clearance of bulls is paramount. Those who have a quality product and who are pro-active in their marketing and who don't catalogue any more sires than they did last year should be reasonably satisfied."
Mr Kennedy emphasised the importance of stud owners "driving the bus" by talking to their commercial clients.
"Cockies like to talk to other cockies more than anyone else," he says. "The days are gone when breeders can leave all the responsibility of their marketing to agents alone."
