Mixed bag of results plant price uncertainly for market | Grain Wrap

The market was overloaded with information last week, with planted area updates from Stats Canada and the US Department of Agriculture released just 24 hours apart.
US wheat and soybeans hectares where below the previous planting intentions release at the end of March by about 165,000 hectares each, while planting increases for corn (+582,000ha) and cotton (+404,000ha).
These increases more than made up the deficit from wheat and soybean plantings.
There was a reasonable soybean and corn area still to plant as at the completion of the reporting window, so those areas are still subject to change.
Canadian planted wheat area was reported lower year on year at 10.7 million hectares (total wheat), with spring wheat down 2.8 per cent and winter wheat down 5.8pc, losing hectares to durum with its plantings increasing 5.5pc at 2.59 million hectares.
Canola plantings were up, coming in 243,000ha over the five-year average at 8.9 million hectares.
Locally planting is all done bar the shouting for canola, wheat and barley across most of the country.
Plenty of fertiliser had been spread ahead of last weekend, with many choosing to apply after establishment, rather than putting down with the seed at planting time.
The planters were busy around the bottom of the Liverpool Plains last week ahead of the rain on the weekend trying to get it finished.
Chickpea planting is still ongoing, with prices remaining firm, growers are keen to chase the available moisture in paddocks recently harvested for sorghum.
Some late opportunity crops, like short season barley are still on the table, but with profiles full to brimming in the north, those paddocks may well be held over for an early sorghum or dryland cotton plant.
Prices for wheat and barley delivered the Darling Downs feedlots has continued to slide, and delivery periods have pushed out to August/September.
Both traded below $390 a tonne last week, and with adequate supply still available and the prospects for the coming crop in Qld and northern NSW only improving day to day, there is likely more downside pressure on prices, as we see additional sellers coming to market from the start of this week/new financial year.
The new crop market hasn't been awash with either buyers or sellers, but there has been the occasional parcel being forward sold at current prices.
The slow and steady sorghum harvest is inching closer to finishing, with only a few hectares left to be harvested.
Prices have continued to slide lower, trading below $350/t (Darling Downs) last week.
Downward pressure on cereals, will pressure sorghum prices lower if additional export demand cannot be found, and sorghum needs to make its way into the domestic feed homes.
