Flemings ramps up specialist rural real estate service delivery

Flemings Property Services has launched Flemings Rural, a new branch dedicated to providing specialist real estate services for rural property transactions.
Flemings Rural specialises in real estate services for rural property owners and buyers, with a broad focus on large-scale farming and agricultural enterprises through to productive lifestyle holdings and all the enterprises between.
The Fleming network includes offices in Boorowa, Harden, Cootamundra, Young and Cowra.
The team will be led by Flemings director Richie Fleming, who has been selling rural property for Flemings for the past five years. He will be supported by Flemings Property Services founder Justin Fleming, as well as sales assistant and Harden local Ros Bradford.
"Working with vendors and selling rural property is something I'm very passionate about and love doing," Mr Fleming said.
"I think that comes from growing up on a farm in Ireland and working on farms since moving to Australia 13 years ago.
"I'm really excited to be launching Flemings Rural - it's combines our knowledge, agent network, marketing insight, and values to provide exceptional service to our rural clients."
Justin Fleming said Flemings Rural was a milestone for the business.
"Over the past couple of years, we've been listing more and more rural properties, and it's become a really important part of our business," Mr Fleming said.
"We've developed a strong track record of working hard and getting very pleasing results for our clients.
"The time felt right to create a specialist rural branch of the business to better service rural property clients throughout the areas where we already operate with a dedicated team of rural agents, plus some innovative marketing strategies."
