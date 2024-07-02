The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Regional veterinarians welcome parliamentary scrutiny as industry grapples with shortages

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As a regional veterinarian, Dr Gundi Rhoades, Gowrie Veterinary Clinic, Inverell, has experience across a broad spectrum of health complaints in all animals. Getting people who want to do this work is difficult and staff shortages are leading to many other problems. A new parliamentary report has highlighted the issue and has made recommendations.
As a regional veterinarian, Dr Gundi Rhoades, Gowrie Veterinary Clinic, Inverell, has experience across a broad spectrum of health complaints in all animals. Getting people who want to do this work is difficult and staff shortages are leading to many other problems. A new parliamentary report has highlighted the issue and has made recommendations.

Rural veterinarians around the state came under the microscope in Friday's release of a NSW parliamentary report into the current veterinary workforce shortage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.