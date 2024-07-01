'We believed in it': People power saves Dubbo saleyards from privatisation

With their final bowl at the stumps, producers and users of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Market claimed the all important wicket as councillors voted to retain ownership of the local saleyards on Thursday, June 27.
The fate of one of the state's largest saleyards hung in the balance as the Dubbo Regional Council opened expressions of interest for its sale or lease in April.
It comes as The Land reported outrage of more than 100 people who attended the council's ordinary meeting in May to voice their concern.
More than 300 people watched on in anticipation last Thursday night as councillors voted in favour of a modified status quo at the facility, rather than selling or leasing it to a private owner.
Under the decision, from Monday July 1, cattle fees will increase by 32.5 per cent to $16 per head, and sheep will increase 27.4 per cent to $2.
The hike will generate an extra $1 million for council.
In addition, the $12,600 fee for new agents will be removed and replaced with an annual fee of $200.
Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association president Martin Simmons said the positive outcome came down to people power.
"We threw plenty at it because we believed in it. That is why we put in the hard yards to ensure the council had the right understanding of how we operate, how the money generates and the overall benefits of the saleyard's to the community," he said.
"At the end of the day, between the Wellington and two Dubbo meetings, as the crowd continued to grow each month, it genuinely brought to the councillor's attention the concerns raised by the community.
"The decision has been made now so it is a matter of getting the model in place, soldering on and conducting business as per usual.
"I look forward to working with the council to get the best possible operating model in place to allow us to continue to conduct business under a council operated saleyards.
NSW Farmers' Wellington branch president Peter Carter, Wellington, said he felt relieved by the decision.
"It wasn't a surprise as I watched the debate so it didn't come as a shock," he said.
"However I was pleasantly surprised that there were eight councillors who voted for the motion, as we were told that there were six who probably would and two more came to the party."
The "best outcome for the community, for the ratepayers, for the agents and for the producers" has been made in relation to the Dubbo saleyards, says Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson.
"Ratepayers at the moment have been effectively subsidising the operation of this business," Cr Dickerson said.
"Part of the process for making these changes was financial. So from a ratepayer perspective, the great part about this is that as we go forward, as these new fees and charges come in, as we run these saleyards differently, the $1 million drain on the ratepayers now we'll be able to use for general processes or general items in the community."
In March, the council decided to undergo an expression of interest process to sell or lease the Dubbo Regional Livestock Market.
At the time, Cr Dickerson said the council did not want the saleyards to close, they just wanted to see if there were other parties who would be better equipped to run the facility.
The decision was severely criticised by the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents. Mr Simmons said all of Dubbo prospered from the agricultural industry and privatisation of the facility could lead to a hike in fees and therefore, a decline in livestock.
The council report on the future of the saleyards states changes were needed at the facility because the council currently has risks under the Competition and Consumer Act 2002 in its current operating model as owner and part operator.
The issue stems from the council not having the ability to allow another party to sell as a sales agent on sale days.
"Under the current status quo operating model the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents is the only way any agent can participate in the sale days at a council-owned and therefore public markets," the report states.
While the councillors' vote was made public, the expressions of interest submitted to the council will remain confidential.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.