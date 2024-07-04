The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Balancing productivity and people in the agricultural industry

By Claudia Mitchell
July 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businesses are evolving from focusing solely on tasks and productivity to balancing these with a people-oriented approach. Picture by Claudia Mitchell
Businesses are evolving from focusing solely on tasks and productivity to balancing these with a people-oriented approach. Picture by Claudia Mitchell

The agricultural industry has seen a significant shift in people management recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.