Photos: Pasture Agronomy Service annual conference

More than 70 producers and industry representatives attended the Pasture Agronomy Service annual conference held in Wagga Wagga on Monday and Tuesday.
The conference opened with director of Pasture Agronomy Service, Mark Lucas, reflecting on his career and developments in agronomy and featured keynote speaker Mike Stephens, director of Meridian Agriculture.
Other speakers on Monday included director of Farm Tender, Delay Pay and The Farmers Club Dwain Duxson, product development manager for DLF seeds Melissa Gooseman, Pragman managing director Jay Wilton, and Dr Shane Thompson from Holbrook Vet Services.
The conference continued on Tuesday with talks from private health consultant Mary Hoodless, Precision Pasture Management Systems director Matt Monk, Dr David Johnson, Animal breeding and Genetics Unit, Armidale, and Grant Hutchings, FL Rural, Bendigo, Vic.
Topics covered over the two days included the corporate world of agriculture, artificial intelligence, pink eye in cattle, new technology in the industry and soil carbon.
