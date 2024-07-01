Man dies after ute crash in Central West NSW

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to Sunny Corner Road, Meadow Flat, between Bathurst and Lithgow, following reports of a single vehicle crash just after 7.20pm on Monday, July 1, police said in a statement.
"On arrival, officers attached to Chifley Police District were told a white Toyota ute had hit a tree and rolled," the statement read.
"The male driver - and sole occupant of the vehicle - died at the scene.
"He is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be a 43-year-old.
"A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced."
A report will be prepared for the information of coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
