Cropping, grazing opportunity in highly favoured agricultural region

Staplegrove Aggregation is a large-scale 3089 hectare (7632 acre) dryland cropping and grazing opportunity operation situated at the southern end of NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.
Offered by Michael Norman, the aggregation comprises of three non-contiguous properties: Staplegrove (1715ha), Brenand (1021 hectares), and Glendower (353ha).
The country is situated in the highly regarded Blackville district, 48km from Willow Tree, 65km from Quirindi, and 103km from Scone.
About 2200ha (5436 acres) of the operation is dedicated to dryland cropping, including wheat, barley, chickpeas, faba beans, canola, sorghum and cotton.
The balance is used for grazing.
The toppography of the aggregation varies from near-level arable land rising to gently undulating arable terrain and grazing slopes and some timbered hills.
The aggregation features predominantly deep, black self-mulching clay soils rising to pockets of chocolate basalt soils, interspersed with riparian corridors.
Timber includes she oak, white box and red gum.
The securely watered property is serviced by a network of troughs and tanks supported by creek frontages, bores, and seasonal waterways.
Improvements include machinery sheds, workshops, 3800 tonnes of grain storage, a grain dryer, and cattle yards.
Accommodation includes the Staplegrove homestead, and cottages on both Brenand and Glendower.
Staplegrove Aggregation is being sold in one line or as separate assets. Expressions of interest close with LAWD on August 15.
Better farming country on the Liverpool Plains has being up to $18,000/ha while grazing land has $6500-$7000/ha range.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or George Barton, 0473 613 332, LAWD.
