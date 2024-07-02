Local buyers dominate Forbes store sale amid strong seasonal conditions

With a spectacular season shaping up in the Central West, local buyers dominated the market at the Forbes store sale on Friday.
Heifers made up the bulk of 1803 head yarding with buyers from Carcoar to Condobolin and the local area in attendance.
Forbes Livestock Agency Co agent Sam Mackay said the sale exceeded expectations with cattle sold to dearer prices.
"We're having a very good season at the moment and that was shown through the strong competition from local buyers," he said.
"It highlighted Forbes as a good centre to sell store cattle, with the current seasonal conditions.
"There was a good run of steers which saw blacks make from $370 cents a kilogram to 400c/kg while coloured sold from $320c/kg to $360c/kg.
"Heifers also so extremely strong, making from $290c/kg to $330c/kg.
"It was a good quality yarding that was on par with last month's sale, and a lot of stock purchased went back into the Condobolin district."
Mr Macaky said the standout of the sale was a pen of 10, Moogenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves, which topped the sale at $2640 a unit on account of Peter and Yas Samms, Big D Partnership, Condobolin.
The same vendor also topped the previous store sale with a pen of 14, 545kg, Moogenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves, which sold for $2700 a head.
In the breakdown, steers sold for $550 to $1140, with a majority attracting bids around $1100.
Heifers sold from $350 to $2380 a head with a most making above $900.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows attracted bids from $920 to $1620 and cows sold from $820 to $860.
Cows with calves made from $1125 to top the market at $2640 a unit.
RT and SB Low, Borenore, sold a pen of Angus weaners, eight-to-nine-months old, for $1250 a head.
G and A Hopper, Condobolin, sold a draft of 100, Minnamurra and Wattle Grove-blood, Speckle Park heifers, five-to-10-months old, to a high of $1050.
The same vendor also sold draft of 100, Minnamurra and Wattle Grove-blood, Speckle Park steers, five-to-10-months-old, to a top of $1050.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
