The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

'The journey hasn't finished': Matthew Passmore's humble agricultural legacy

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 3 2024 - 8:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Passmore's love and passion for the Shorthorn breed radiates through his willingness to adopt innovative approaches and profound understanding of its potential. Picture by Elka Devney
Matthew Passmore's love and passion for the Shorthorn breed radiates through his willingness to adopt innovative approaches and profound understanding of its potential. Picture by Elka Devney

With an abundance of passion, perseverance and humility, Matthew Passmore, Yumeena, Forbes, exemplifies the saying 'from little things, big things grow'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.