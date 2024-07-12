Ultraviolet light an underestimated risk factor for pink eye

While further research is needed into the prevention and treatment of pink eye Dr Shane Thompson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said exposure to ultraviolet light had been an underestimated factor.
Speaking at the recent Pasture Agronomy Service conference at Wagga Wagga, Dr Thompson said pink eye was a common, economically important eye disease that was predisposed by an initial injury and could lead to substantial production losses.
Based on the sale of commercial products approximately 10 per cent of cattle in Australia get pink eye, however Dr Thompson said this was an underestimation, while globally the prevalence was about three pc.
In serious outbreaks he said up to 80pc of susceptible animals could be affected in a mob.
Dr Thompson said while knowledge on pink eye had increased, there was little improvement made in prevention and treatment.
"This has actually been reported in the literature for up to 130 years now and so there's been ample opportunity to put research into it yet, we still seem to have very little control," he said.
Dr Thompson said the impact on producers should not be underestimated.
"There is quite a negative impact on producer welfare," he said.
"It's not enjoyable - nobody that's in agriculture working with animals as much as we need and want them to be profitable, we don't want to see them suffering.
"And I have a lot of producers that pull their hair out on a regular basis trying to figure out how to get better outcomes."
Dr Thompson said early treatment was key with initial symptoms being an eye with a pinpoint ulcer, cloudiness and tearing, as well as squinting.
"The earlier we can identify and treat pink eye, the better the outcomes will be," he said.
"So getting into the eyes that you've all seen that a big melting yellow ulcers, we can't really do a lot for those eyes."
Dr Thompson said patching was key to treating pink eye.
"Patching is an essential component of treating pink eye as it protects against current and further UV radiation, enhances healing time, reduces spread to other animals and it marks the animal as treated," he said.
"With mild pink eye, check and remove any foreign body such as grass seed or piece of hay, use an ointment or sub conjunctival injection (oil based pencillin and steroid) to reduce the bacterial infection and apply fly repellent.
"In severe pink eye, check and remove any foreign bodies, and use long-acting antibiotic and anti-inflammatory injection and protect the eye with a patch. Use a fly repellent and consider isolation."
Dr Thompson said there were several myths around treating pink eye, including the use of kerosene and pink eye powder, however these were not recommended as they could further irritate the eye.
He said low immune competence was one of the highest risk factors of pink eye, with nutrition key.
"At the end of the day, the eyes can be traumatised and if the animal has a very competent immune system it's going to keep bacteria off that by itself and it's going to be able to heal quite quickly," he said.
"If these animals are underfed we can't expect them to have a competent immune system and fight off pink eye."
Dr Thompson said it was important to meet the animal's requirements for copper, selenium and vitamin A, with other stressors to the animal included parasites or low feed quality.
"Then we have got injuries and this is where probably 90pc of the pink eyes we see in our client base are coming from.
"It is something that is traumatising the eye - whether that's grass seeds out of hay, dust out of hay, paddocks that have got some rank, dry material or stems.
"Phalaris is an exceptionally useful species in our pasture systems however if we don't manage it correctly and allow it to get rank it can traumatise eyes very badly."
Dr Thompson said feeding style selection also had an impact on eye injury, with feeders that were elevating fodder up were typically associated with more injury compared to when animals were feeding down into a bunk or onto the ground.
When it came to UV light Dr Thompson said its influence on pink eye was a huge component and had possibly been underrated.
"I was amazed that the UV light alone can induce pink eye in the absence of any other factors," he said.
"I think UV light has been a bit of a sleeping giant and it proves that there's some importance around having shade, particularly in feedlot cattle."
Dr Thompson said breed also had a factor.
"We certainly see it more in certain breeds and a lot of that has been proposed to be related to the shape of the eye or the protection - hooding," he said.
"So it could be that we should be selecting for recessed or hooded eyes in an attempt to to improve this."
