The Land
Ultraviolet light an underestimated risk factor for pink eye

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated July 12 2024 - 11:20am, first published 11:15am
Dr Shane Thompson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said risk factors for pink eye included low immune competency, feeding style and UV light. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
While further research is needed into the prevention and treatment of pink eye Dr Shane Thompson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said exposure to ultraviolet light had been an underestimated factor.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

