Hicks impress at feedlot

Tom Hicks at Hicks Beef, a family owned and operated seedstock business based in southern NSW. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Hicks Beef

Recently Hicks Beef had a call from Greenham's buyer, Andrew Maddison, on the performance of a load of their steers finishing on 150 days of feed.

Mr Maddison commented on the steers stating that "if you put two steers together you could land a jumbo jet on their backs."

Tom and Andrew Hicks from southern NSW visited Bunnaloo Feedlot, Moama, to see these steers for themselves and were shown around by feedlot owner and manager, Shaun Mackenzie.

Bunnaloo feedlot specialises in heavy turn-off high-quality steers, with most steers on feed for 180 days.

Mr Mackenzie commented on the Hicks Beef steers, saying how pleased he was with the steers and how quickly they had gained weight.

He also commented on how well last years steers graded on the rail.

Last year's 50 steers set a very high standard. They averaged a marbling score of 4, an EMA of 75, an MSA index of 66.44, with an average for fat of 14.4.

This year, seven of the 48 steers achieved a marble score above 8 and the consignment averaged a marble score of 4.95. The average MSA score was an impressive 67.18.

Tom Hicks said this year's group of steers had stepped it up a notch from last year.

"We were very happy with how they went last year but this year they were definitely a superior line," Mr Hicks said.

"This shows the improvement we have made by focusing on genetic gain."

Hicks Beef runs a disciplined program that has a heavy focus on genetic gain through the use of an economically relevant index.

They are constantly looking to improve their genetics by using a clear and well defined set of breeding objectives.

On the farm they focus on profitability per hectare, maternal traits, selecting for cow longevity through the use of the STAY EPD (Stayability Expected Progeny Difference) index, breeding cattle to thrive under high stocking rate systems.

For the feedlot their focus is on marbling, carcase traits, rib eye area and optimum fat cover.

They aim to source bulls from the top 0.1 per cent on index.

The steers are run under high stocking rates from birth on improved pastures.

Hicks Beef steers, custom feeding for Greenhams at Bunnaloo Feedlot, Moama. Picture supplied

Mr Hicks said this group of steers had no special treatment, in fact a tough winter in the Upper Murray where grass growth was slow.

Hicks Beef finished their steers at 150 days, supported by the use of hybrid vigour to improve health, average daily gain and doing ability.

"This enabled the steers to convert feed to beef quicker than their straight bred counterparts," Mr Hicks said.

The steers weigh on average 480 kilograms when leaving Hicks Beef for the feedlot.



Hicks Beef is a family owned and operated seedstock business based in southern NSW.

They focus on breeding high quality and productive Australian Beef Composite and Red Angus Bulls to provide a competitive advantage for commercial beef producers.

The Hicks Beef stud and commercial herd is run across three properties totalling 3050 hectares in the locality of Holbrook, Jingellic, and Walwa.

The family has been breeding cattle for over 70 years.

The breeding of composite cattle was then introduced over 25 years ago, backed by the science behind the use of hybrid vigour to improve profitability.

They run a 90 per cent composite herd and 10 per cent red angus.

They calve down 1650 females, running 32,000 DSE.

The Hicks Beef cow herd is the backbone of the operation with all females run under a commercial environment with rigorous stocking rates to represent the cow's true performance.

There are currently 580 Composite Stud Cows and 200 Red Angus Stud Cows.

Everything is either AI'd or has an embryo implanted, then backed up with bulls in their stud herd.

"This enables us to optimise our breeding decisions, by matching the right bull to the right cows to achieve the best outcome," he said.

"We use TGRM (Total Genetic Resource Management) to allocate what cow gets joined to what bull to optimise index, improve key traits and manage inbreeding."

Performance recording is vitally important to the Hicks Beef operation, starting with every calf caught within 12 hours of birth.



The calf's weight is recorded, a DNA sample is taken plus an NLIS tag and matching management tag is inserted. At the same time the dam's udder score is recorded.



All available traits are recorded and submitted to both International Genetic Solutions (IGS) or the Australian Red Angus Society.



Hicks Beef look forward to welcoming clients on-farm for their 2024 spring bull sale on Wednesday, September 4, where they will have 100 bulls available for purchase.