The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cultivating strength: Tamworth hosts women's agribusiness empowerment summit

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unlocking Your Business Potential one of the topics at the NSW Farmers' business summit, Tamworth.

NSW Farmers hosted a Cultivating Strength: Women in Agribusiness Empowerment Summit in Tamworth today, which attracted about 50 delegates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.