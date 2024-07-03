Cultivating strength: Tamworth hosts women's agribusiness empowerment summit

NSW Farmers hosted a Cultivating Strength: Women in Agribusiness Empowerment Summit in Tamworth today, which attracted about 50 delegates.
Karen Weller is the project officer for the Women in Business Network Grant and said the summit had a number of key topics discussed, including Strengths Profiling with Lucy Campbell, Unlocking Your Business Potential with Rebel Black and Ladies on the Land Networking with Kalen Sowter.
The summit also provided a platform for a number of government and non-government service providers to showcase their support, advice, and resources, all aimed at empowering the women delegates.
The guest speaker was Lucy Gallagher, who is a local farmer, registered nurse, and blogger.
Her topic was The Farm Love, which was the story of her experiences during the drought after her viral Facebook post that landed her on The Project on Channel 10.
