Gallagher family has long history with Herefords

Three generations of the Gallagher family have been producing quality Hereford cattle in the New England ranges for more than 50 years, and they don't have any plans to change.
Greg and Irene Gallagher and their son, Perry, operate their commercial Hereford enterprise on the family property, Claremont, at Red Range, east of Glen Innes, where they run 400 Hereford females.
Greg Gallagher said he had been using Herefords in his program for the past 35 years, while his father, Graham, also preferred the white faces of the Hereford breed.
Mr Gallagher said all their steers were grown out to between two and three year old, and sold into the grass fed market, dressing out at approximately 300-350 kilograms.
"We sell mainly to Teys, at Beenleigh, straight out of the paddock," he said.
Fed on half natural and half improved pastures, the Gallagher family's Hereford herd graze on supered country rich in red basalt as well as Traprock.
Regularly buying bulls from the Campion family's Amos-Vale Hereford stud, at Pinkett, for the past eight years, Mr Gallagher said the Amos-Vale genetics were proving very successful for them.
Paying $15,000 for the top priced bull at the 2019 Amos-Vale on-property sale, Amos-Vale Fairfield N028 by Devon Court Eclipse H190, he said the Amos-Vale sires had great longevity.
Amos-Vale Fairfield presented on sale day as the heaviest in the draft weighing just over a tonne, and is still performing well, according to Mr Gallagher.
"The bulls are doing a good job, and we get a great run out of them," he said.
"I've still got an odd one of the original bulls I bought seven years ago, which is rare nowadays."
Joining in October/November and calving in August, Mr Gallagher said he had stuck with Herefords as they were good doers, and achieved a bigger carcase for his job.
"All the adult females get joined with Hereford bulls, however we do use an Angus bull over our heifers, keeping what we need and we sell the rest," he said.
"This year we will keep about 120 heifers and have another 100 to sell.
"They may go into Coles, but it will be whatever market suits at the time."
Trading as GL and WI Gallagher, they recently sold a line of rising three year old Hereford steers for $2150 per head, to JBS at Scone, averaging 350kg, which Mr Gallagher said was a great result for his premium grassfed product.
