Big issues up for discussion at NSW Farmers Annual Conference

As the federal government looks to solar and wind sources to power the nation, and with the opposition's nuclear concept, a whole suite of policies and practical ways forward will be proposed by our members to ease the pain and toll on production that has been caused by the nation's energy transition. Indemnity for farmers from public liability claims resulting from renewable energy projects and requirements for vehicles carrying renewable energy infrastructure to travel at off-peak hours on single lane roads are just a tiny peek of what's being put on the table this July.

