Big issues up for discussion at NSW Farmers Annual Conference

The winter frost has well and truly hit - meaning it's almost time for Australia's largest farming organisation to get together and discuss how we can feed the future.
On July 23-24, farmers will trade the paddock for Rosehill Gardens Racecourse for the 2024 NSW Farmers Annual Conference where key issues will be debated and opportunities discussed to drive the future success of the agricultural sector.
The challenges our industry must tackle are considerable this year - from the energy transition to safe transport, net zero targets and price transparency for our produce.
These challenges are complex, but the solutions our members are proposing are both promising and practical, offering industry and political leaders with real actions and real options for positive change.
Better insurance solutions for agritourism, smarter signage on long vehicles to prevent dangerous overtaking, and one simple, central online mapping portal for use rights on rural land are just some of these smart solutions we've seen put by our members on this year's conference agenda for debate.
As the federal government looks to solar and wind sources to power the nation, and with the opposition's nuclear concept, a whole suite of policies and practical ways forward will be proposed by our members to ease the pain and toll on production that has been caused by the nation's energy transition. Indemnity for farmers from public liability claims resulting from renewable energy projects and requirements for vehicles carrying renewable energy infrastructure to travel at off-peak hours on single lane roads are just a tiny peek of what's being put on the table this July.
Strategies for bolstering biosecurity, solutions for water management and pathways for better pest control are also up for debate.
As our world and industry evolves at a faster pace, it's no event to be missed and we look forward to seeing members there.
