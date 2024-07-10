Weighing up dairy risk versus reward through smart investment

Life can present loss and gain but Brian and Liz Chappell took the opportunity when it came their way.
After the diagnosis of his mother with cancer Mr Chappell, then aged 19, with his wife Liz took over the running of the family operation, eventually purchasing the property four years later.
Today the farm, by the banks of the Richmond River at Ruthven, via Coraki, is rampant with carbon-fixing greenery even in mid-winter and after a month with very little rain.
Fairdale at Ruthven, a Norco supplier of pure jersey milk, runs 410 cows, with 320 in milk at the moment.
"We had more than 500 before the 2022 flood," Mr Chappell says. "Dealing with that was the hardest."
Genetics of the Jersey herd began with Hewett family cows from Bentley because Brian's mother Robyn was a Hewett, son of Jim and Bev, and through that line came more than a century of knowledge.
"I am a fifth generation dairy farmer," Mr Chappell says. "All my mother's sisters were in the industry at one stage. I was into dairy from a child and when we took over the farm we had advice on tap."
Soon after taking over in 2017, there was a big flood, that came before the big drought but as the country returned to its usual green the new partnership carried on, boots and all.
In fact, the gumboots remained an important piece of kit, as the next year proved to be very wet and mastitis prevention took up a lot of their time when managing cows as did care for feet - not always successful.
"A wet autumn period can be very difficult," Mr Chappell says.
"You're trying to plant rye and lock those paddocks up. That reduced pasture means you need feed stores for that time. When it's constantly wet it's hard to keep cows clean."
The next year delivered the sort of king hit that young people weather better than the old ones. The March 2022 deluge, two metres higher than the 1974 record, left the young family literally on the roof of their dairy, waiting to be rescued.
These days conditions are different. With milk prices at levels that allow the family - now with three young children under five - to re-invest in the business.
Already heat collars improve viability for artificial insemination of sexed semen in the best of the cow line and Mr Chappell says that form of efficiency saves employees about three hours a day during the joining season.
"You can't go back after you get heat collars," Mr Chappell says.
"It is so easy to track a cow's cycle. Peak activity at certain times is crucial to getting a good result from AI. In the past we spent a lot of time visually checking cows in order to do a proper job."
The time-saver allows the farm to focus on other aspects of production, like trying to fill the autumn feed gap.
"We find that bought-in feed is not as good as growing it yourself," Mr Chapppell says, pointing out paddocks of winter rye grass.
"The cheapest feed conversion to milk is to direct graze. However, when there is no grass we want feed in storage and so we are investing in a silage bunker."
Investment in irrigation, going hand in hand with cropping, has also proven to be crucial for the enterprise.
A grant through Woolworths has allowed the family to upgrade their effluent management system to make it more environmentally sustainable.
"The problem with investment is where do you stop?" Mr Chappell says, mentioning that the purchase of an auto-drafting gate has indeed paid for itself by sorting cows from the herd that need special treatment, say to carry out a pregnancy test, with the ability to manage individuals via their NLIS tag through an application on his phone.
"This means staff can stay in the pit during milking which leads to safer work practice," he says.
Beyond livestock their is investment in learning about paddock health and for someone who left school at 16 Mr Chappell is quick to pick up the finer points of soil biology.
Time spent at Tocal Agricultural College certainly helped fill the knowledge gaps but when it comes to filling the feed gap, the focus is on nutrition and agronomics.
"It all starts with feed," he says, pointing out the need to carry out routine soil testing.
"The purchase of biological amendments is hard to justify for us but we use a lot of trace elements to get our soil fertility in-line."
"I believe that if you get your soil levels right with minerals and trace elements you shouldn't have to add minerals to feed."
Beyond feeding directly from the paddock, Mr Chappell says future investment in big ticket items like housed cows and cut-and-carry feed is beyond this young family at the moment.
"There's a lot of things to consider with that move," he says. "At the moment summer kikuyu provides a good yield with no planting cost."
