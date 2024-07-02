Motorbike rider dies after crash in the Northern Tablelands

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the state's Northern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to Emmaville Road, Glen Innes, following reports of a single-vehicle crash at roughly 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 2, police said in a statement.
"The rider - a man believed to be in his late teens - died at the scene," the statement read.
"He is yet to be formally identified.
"Officers attached to the New England Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
