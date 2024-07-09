Statewide implications with DPHI recommendations for Nundle's Hills of Gold

A revised recommendation from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) regarding the number of turbines proposed for a Nundle wind farm could have statewide implications.
Megan Trousdale is a member of the Hills of Gold Preservation group and said the draft recommendation for Hills of Gold Wind Farm has significant connotations for NSW landowners that neighbour renewables developments and the communities they impact.
She said during the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) NSW process in January-February, the developer ENGIE stated the DPHI recommendation for 47 turbines was not viable.
The department had recommended removing 17 turbines that were in violation of noise and visual guidelines or to reduce environmental impacts.
She said the DPHI closing comments were scathing of the applicant, but she was troubled by the department's change of heart.
The department has since backtracked its advice and changed its recommendation to 62 turbines, reinstating the non-compliant turbines for project viability and agreeing with ENGIE's lawyers that public benefit has greater weight than individual dis-benefit.
Ms Trousdale said the DPHI states that it does not want this case to be a precedent, but if Hills of Gold Wind Farm is approved by the IPC, it most certainly will be.
John Sylvester, Wombramurra Station, Nundle, said it was becoming clearer that the side with the deepest pockets and legal teams would win this process.
He said there were still many unanswered questions as the process moved along.
"They still don't have an entry point to get the material for the towers on site," he said. "The road plans at the moment are on a wet shelf at the head of the Peel River, and that's going to cause enormous problems."
Mr Sylvester said the project's planning team had also "moved the locations of turbines closer to the state forest and to the Ben Hall nature reserve.
"We've just seen a turbine catch fire in Victoria," he said.
"What happens if there's a fire from one of these?
"We could have another 2019 bushfire situation. Who would be responsible for this? Who would be fighting the fires?"
Mr Sylvester said the prospect of voluntary acquisition had also provided a "massive change in the game".
Some of the significant concerns for Hills of Gold Preservation Inc. members are:
ENGIE renewables head of development, Scott De Keizer said the DPHI has recommended restoring 15 of the wind turbines.
"This would bring the total number of turbines in the project back up to 62 and allow us to proceed as planned," Mr De Keizer said.
"ENGIE has always been clear that this project would not be commercially viable at the reduced size of 47 turbines, which was originally recommended by the NSW Planning Department.
"We are pleased that they have taken our feedback on board - backed up by the findings of their Independent Expert Advisory Panel on energy transition."
Mr De Keizer said the company is now waiting on a final determination from the NSW IPC on confirming the reinstatement of the 15 turbines.
"This will clear the path for ENGIE to move ahead with confidence into this next phase of development, with the intent of getting clean energy into the energy system as quickly as possible," he said.
Ms Trousedale said the NSW Farmers conference at Rosehill Gardens on July 23 and 24 will feature extensive scrutiny of the march of renewable energy projects.
NSW Farmers' Association Tamworth Branch has the following motions submitted to the NSWFA Annual Conference:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.