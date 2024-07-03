Varied results for equity markets

With Friday closing out the June quarter, the S&P 500 was 3.9pc higher over this period, however, when looking deeper into the data, companies related to AI gained 14.7pc, while the rest lost 1.2pc.- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited
Equity markets saw mixed results across the board last week with Japan's Nikkei index leading the pack, up 2.56 per cent.
Germany's DAX was the next best performer, up 0.40pc, followed by the NZ50 which rose only 0.30pc.
The Hang Seng was the worst performing major index, falling by 1.72pc, with Shanghai's CSI300 close behind, falling by 0.97pc.
With Friday closing out the June quarter, the S&P 500 was 3.9pc higher over this period, however, when looking deeper into the data, companies related to AI gained 14.7pc, while the rest lost 1.2pc.
In commodity markets, oil saw moderate returns last week with Brent up 1.37pc and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) up 1pc.
Oil has traded in a narrow range over the past few weeks as a recent report showed US crude inventories are now the highest since April.
On Wednesday last week, Australian monthly CPI data come in hotter than expected, up 4pc year-on-year in May against 3.8pc consensus expectation and 3.6pc the previous month.
Housing-related inflation remains a strong driver in the data with rents up 0.8pc month-on-month, and new dwelling cost inflation remains stubborn at 0.4pc month-on-month.
While the higher-than-expected print is bad news, fortunately for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the second quarter 2024 inflation print will be released prior to the next RBA meeting and will likely play a pivotal role in their decision.
US bond yields rallied recently with the US 10-year up 7bps to 4.47pc earlier this week.
Positioning for a possible Donald Trump presidency has been one factor cited for the lift in long end yields following a disappointing first presidential election from President Joe Biden.
In other political news, the first round of French elections took place over the weekend with the right-wing National Rally (NR) taking an early lead in what was generally expected.
National Rally received 34.5pc of the vote followed by the left-wing Popular Front coming behind with 28.5pc and Macron's centrist Ensemble alliance securing 22.5pc of the vote.
While the result wasn't far from recent polling, it does make it unlikely that National Rally will take home an outright majority.
