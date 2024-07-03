The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Varied results for equity markets

By Christopher Hindmarsh
July 3 2024 - 3:00pm
There was varied results for equity markets. Picture via Shutterstock
With Friday closing out the June quarter, the S&amp;P 500 was 3.9pc higher over this period, however, when looking deeper into the data, companies related to AI gained 14.7pc, while the rest lost 1.2pc.

- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited

Equity markets saw mixed results across the board last week with Japan's Nikkei index leading the pack, up 2.56 per cent.

