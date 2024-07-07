Maximise legume growth with perennial grasses

Successfully growing winter legumes with tropical grasses, including introduced species like premier digit as well as with perennial native grass, is an important part of any property grazing business.
Winter legumes that grow well are important for quality winter feed as well as for building soil nitrogen for the grass component.
Legume pasture growth will vary considerably from season to season, being almost zero in dry winter spring years, to over eight tonnes per hectare (dry matter basis) in a good year.
Especially important is choice of species as well as management to ensure they persist over a run of poor years to be productive in good years.
Growing winter legumes, that germinate in autumn and grow through to spring, is normally more difficult in a pasture with perennial grasses than in winter annual only pastures.
Perennial grasses sometimes use limited autumn soil water which makes it more difficult for winter legumes to establish.
These grasses also compete for spring soil moisture which is also often limited.
The consequence of less legume growth and lower seed setting - sometimes no seed set - which is essential for future legume regeneration.
Competition is commonly worse in heavier soils as well as in drier environments.
Legumes make better use of small rain events on lighter soils.
In areas where temperate perennials, like phalaris, fescue and cocksfoot, perform and persist, they also can aggressively compete with legumes for autumn and spring soil water.
While winter legume productivity is commonly compromised by growing with perennial grasses, with care for most areas, they can coexist well together.
Using our Central Eest property as an example, winter legumes have persisted well with tropical grasses and native perennial grasses for the 15 years we have owned the property.
This has included a number of drought years as well as some excellent years.
Early maturing varieties of chosen winter legume species - very much soil pH and soil texture related - can help in long term persistence.
For example, in our acid soil paddocks we mainly use king serradella, an early maturing variety.
The new variety, SerraMax, will likely be used in future sowings for new sowings. It is similar but seed should be more readily available.
On less acidic soils, and because of soil pH variability, we include dalkeith sub clover with serradella.
In harsher environments than ours, varieties like nungarin sub clover and charano and yelbeni serradella are even earlier maturing.
However, in colder tableland environments, research suggests mid-season varieties commonly remain the best maturity choice.
In this environment, very early maturity may be linked with more early flowering frost damage.
Also important is varieties with at least a good level of hard seed.
That's why some winter legumes have survived a run of consecutive winter/spring droughts with sometimes next to no seed set.
Typically, varieties with good levels of hard seed will have good carryover seed reserves should a run of droughts occur.
The proviso is that good seed soil levels have been achieved leading up to the droughts.
Even in drier, western environments - good soil seed reserves allow good regeneration when a good winter eventually occurs.
Other species are also worth considering on lighter acid soils. Biserrula has high levels of hard seed and favours medium loam and sandy soils.
Casbah is the earliest maturing available variety. Rose clover, balansa, slender serradella, and gland clover are performing well on some soils with various levels of acidity.
Caliph is one of the best performing medics on alkaline soils with existing tropical or native grass based pasture.
Grazing management is important for good legume establishment and persistence in perennial pastures.
Especially when late winters and spring are below average in rainfall, lenient, or even no grazing, may be needed until seed set - especially if soil seed reserves are low.
Newer aerial seeding species, such as serradella and biserrula, can be prevented from seeding if grazing is not carefully assessed over the flowering seed set period.
Summer carryover pasture growth also needs assessing coming into autumn to help with good legume germination.
Paddocks don't need to be barred off but need to be opened to allow ground sunlight penetration.
Also critical for a good legume component of any pasture is to check soil fertility and ensure the correct rhizobia strain coexists with legumes.
Next week: Carefully assess crop and pasture fertilisers.
