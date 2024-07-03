The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Fast-track: Muswellbrook pumped hydro declared 'state significant project'

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro project team overlooking the mining void at Bells Mountain. Picture by Simon McCarthy.
The Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro project team overlooking the mining void at Bells Mountain. Picture by Simon McCarthy.

The Muswellbrook pumped hydro project, at the old open-cut mine, has been declared a state significant project critical to the economy by the NSW government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.