The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Land valuer and grazier by day, champion ballroom dancer by night

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
July 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Thomas and his coach Jody Rollason show their style which has seen them claim Australian and British ballroom championships. Picture: Alex Rowan of Dancesport Photography
John Thomas and his coach Jody Rollason show their style which has seen them claim Australian and British ballroom championships. Picture: Alex Rowan of Dancesport Photography

Queensland grazier John Thomas has travelled the world in pursuit of ballroom dancing glory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.