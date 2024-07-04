'Blue chip' properties in demand as rural market continues to boom

The rural property market continues to boom with "blue chip" properties continuing to attract significant interest and deliver record prices.
Despite a backdrop of increased interest rates and reduced commodity prices, marketing agents say prime agricultural land continues to attract record investment driven partly by an overall shortage of property on the market.
An example is the more than $250 million expected from the sale of Proterra Investment Partner's One Tree agricultural portfolio, which comprises of three aggregations in key production zones.
The 23,595 hectare (58,305 acre) portfolio is an amalgamation of 21 properties within the North Star aggregation (5694ha/14,070 acres) in northern NSW, the Umbercollie aggregation (7934ha/19,605 acres) near Goondiwindi, and the Jandowae aggregation (9966ha/24,627 acres) on the Darling Downs.
Some 92 per cent of the portfolio's land is described as being arable and suited to growing wheat, barley, chickpeas, canola, mung beans, cotton and sorghum.
One Tree portfolio is being sold through LAWD as a whole or as any combination of the separate assets.
The significant 61,007 hectare (150,749 acre) freehold Balonne region Hollymount and Mt Driven aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on August 22.
Located 51km east of St George, the large scale grazing and cultivation aggregation is being offered by the Chinese-owned Hailiang Agriculture Australia through Ray White Rural as a whole or individual properties.
A separate package of three unsupplemented Moonie Zone D water allocations totalling 3980 megalitres will also be offered.
Also making headlines is the Staplegrove Aggregation is a 3089 hectare (7632 acre) dryland cropping and grazing opportunity operation situated at the southern end of NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.
Offered by Michael Norman, the aggregation comprises of three non-contiguous properties: Staplegrove (1715ha), Brenand (1021 hectares), and Glendower (353ha) and has 2200ha (5436 acres) dedicated to dryland cropping.
LAWD's Col Medway said better farming country on the Liverpool Plains has been selling for up to $18,000/ha while grazing land has been in the $6500-$7000/ha range.
A recent sale of note in the Quirindi region was Tuwinga, a 2287ha (5651 acre) property sold by Mooney Pastoral Company to Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser, the co-owner of agricultural machinery company Class.
The cropping/livestock property sold at an Elders auction for $17.3m - $7564/ha ($3061/acre).
Tuwinga's carrying capacity is estimated at 12,500-13,000 DSE or 850-900 breeding cows as a dedicated grazing enterprise.
In the Pallamallawa district north east of Moree, the top quality 809ha (1999 acre) farming property Kalua sold at auction for $13.6 million - a stunning $16,811/ha ($6803/acre).
Terry Adams from Moree Real Estate said country in that favoured region had previously been selling for more than $14,000 an arable hectare.
In Central West NSW, Elders agent Brian McAneney said the sale of five from five properties at auction spoke volumes about the strength of the market.
The most recent was Windeena, a 736 hectare (1817 acre) mixed farming operation located in the Balladoran district 25km south of Gilgandra that sold at auction for $1.84m - about $2500/ha ($1013/acre).
"What's important is rural property in the central west is selling," Mr McAneney said.
"We might have to work a bit harder, but the buyers are there."
Outstanding 986ha (2436 acres) Queensland Western Downs property Moriah and its capacity to run 400 adult cattle equivalents is generating an exceptional amount of interest for Nutrien Harcourts.
Offered by Steve and Esme Taylor, the fully developed property in three freehold titles is situated in the prized Hopeland district, 18km south east of Chinchilla.
The country is an impressive mix of undulating bottletree, brigalow, belah, wilga country falling to superb Condamine River flats with coolibah and river red gums.
Offers of more than $35 million are being sought on the 14,435ha (35,670 acre) Southern Downs property Warroo Station.
Offered by the Goodrich family through Colliers Agribusiness, the property is being offered in the $1000-$1250/DSE or $14,000-$15,500 breeder area range, based on the carrying capacity.
Located 40km south east of Inglewood between Goondiwindi, Warwick and Stanthorpe, the property is also noted for its high quality red Angus cattle.
Also sure to create plenty of attention is Moruya Feedlot located between Goondiwindi and Moonie being offered by JLL Agribusiness.
Located alongside the Leichhardt Highway in the Billa Billa district, the 5960 standard cattle unit feedlot is situated on 842ha (2080 acres) of exclusion fenced country that was bought by the Cook family 15 years ago.
JLL's Chris Holgar said following strong interest from investors in the large scale Northern Gulf of Carpentaria 71,600ha (176,927 acre) cattle and carbon operation Coralie, the closing date for expressions of interest has been extended to August 2.
Located 70km north east of Croydon and 100km north west of Normanton, the leasehold property has an estimated carrying capacity of 6000 adult cattle equivalents has been expertly developed during the past five years.
"There has been a lot of interest," Mr Holgar said. "We're giving all the interested parties more time to assess the opportunity."
