The Land
Heavy steers sell for more than $2000 a head at Wodonga store sale

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
July 4 2024 - 6:00pm
More than 2000 cattle were yarded at Wodonga on Thursday. File picture by Alexandra Bernard.
A total of 2440 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

