Heavy steers sell for more than $2000 a head at Wodonga store sale

A total of 2440 cattle were yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday.
Light steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $310 a head to $1100.
Steers weighing between 280kg and 330kg made $600 to $1240 while steers in the 330kg to 400kg weight range attracted bids from $530 to $1495.
Heavier steers more than 400kg sold for $710 to $2060.
Light heifers weighing less than 280kg sold for $370 to $830.
Heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $690 to $980 while heifers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $845 to $1305.
Heavier heifers more than 400kg attracted bids from $800 to $1440.
Cows with calves sold for $1100 to $2100.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $440 to $1380 and PTIC heifers sold for $970 to $1110.
A line of three Limousin steers, 637kg, from PA and TL Bauer sold for $2060.
A pen of 14 Angus steers, 521kg, from BJ Schultz, Mulwala, made $1980.
Rand Walbundrie Football Club sold 28 Angus steers, 509kg, for $1920.
Arthur O'Keefe, Bruarong, Vic, sold 14 black baldy steers, 487kg, for $1680.
HG Reynolds and Sons, Mangoplah, sold eight Angus-cross steers, 395kg, for $1495.
A pen of 15 Charolais-cross steers, 426kg, from PJ and SL Wallis, Alma Park, sold for $1355.
JP and ER Pethybridge, Whorouly, Vic, sold three Holstein steers, 528kg, for $1200.
In the heifers Gunduwarra Pastoral, Culcairn, sold six Angus heifers, 433kg, for $1430.
L and J Kent, Table Top, sold 14 Angus heifers, 398kg, for $1290.
A pen of 14 Angus heifers, 370kg, from HR and P Green, Talgarno, Vic, made $1180.
AO McKinnon, Euroa, Vic, sold 23 Angus heifers, 312kg, for $980 and another 30 Angus heifers, 284kg, for $900.
In other breeds M Stanton and J Shaw, sold six Shorthorn heifers, 371kg, for $1050.
A pen of eight Murray Grey heifers, 300kg, from JD Baker, Springhurst, sold for $710.
CA Alston sold two Blonde D'Aquitaine cows with calves for $2100. The same vendor also sold a Santa Gertrudis cow with calf for $1910.
Yallambee Pastoral Co, Burrumbuttock, sold 15 Hereford cows with calves for $1680.
Angus McLean, Hansonville, Vic, sold 11 Angus PTIC cows for $1380.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
