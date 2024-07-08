Mild conditions permit oat crops to go to head early and quality declines

The significant impact of milder conditions and above-average rainfalls is evident in the forage oat crops, which bolted into head earlier than expected, as Manilla agronomist Lester McCormick reported.
"Like any grass, the feed quality begins to decline as the crop goes into its seeding phase," he said, " and as quality drops, it will impact weight gains."
"In the Manilla district, we've had above-average rainfall for every month except March, and it's been mild, so soil temperatures have remained higher.
"There certainly haven't been the frosts around this winter so far.
"The mild conditions mean it's hard to keep the oat crops in a vegetative stage without considering your grazing management.
"It's been an exceptional year, but it's also hard to know the number of stock to carry and keep your crops well grazed so they don't get away."
McGregor Gourlay agronomist Alice Jorgensen, Inverell, said a promising start to the season resulted in large areas of early-sown oats in the Inverell, Warialda, and surrounding districts.
"With such a good start to the season, the crops raced away," Ms Jorgensen said. "There were crops in the ground by mid-February, which is unusual in our area."
She said graziers who couldn't get the mouths on their crops and benevolent weather would have seen crops advance to a reproductive stage faster than usual.
"But it's a good problem to have," she said. "I would recommend that producers should stagger their plantings.
"Trying not to put all their eggs in one basket."
Ms Jorgensen said forecasts of a wet spring under La Nina conditions should prompt farmers to begin to plan their spring and early summer fodder campaign.
"There'll be plenty considering millets and forage sorghums if the forecast is for wet conditions.
"They should also think about whether they need to plant sub-tropical grasses. The seed shortage a couple of years ago is now behind us, and there are some good options for preparing to sow a sub-tropical pasture."
Ben Duddy, his parents, Richard and Susie, and his brother Tom run Killain Angus just south of Tamworth. Oats are an essential part of the preparation of sale bulls, cows, calves, and prime cattle.
Acting on the advice of their agronomist, Sam Gulliford, Pinnacle Ag, Gunnedah, the Duddys added Hogan ryegrass to their oat planting. Ben said this gives a much larger window of quality feed access.
Mr Gulliford said the Duddys' choice of annual ryegrass for the understory of their crop had paid off, as it provided plenty of moisture.
"Not many got that early break and follow-up storms as Killain did, so the ryegrass has really fired underneath the oats," he said.
He said significant areas of forage crops were sown in the autumn in the North West, with about 40 to 50 per cent of this area being forage oats.
Mr Gulliford said dual-purpose wheat varieties continue to improve and provide plenty of potential.
"They offer a grazing period of 90 or so days and the opportunity for a good grain harvest in the late spring.
"If we get a wet spring, it will mean the weather will be milder, and graziers will be able to get more benefit out of their oats crops if they manage them well.
"If they are grazed hard, there is an opportunity to continue to grow some good dry matter, but generally, once the crops go reproductive (into head), it could be a bit late by then," he said.
The Duddys sowed Wizard oats in early March using Clive Barton, a local contractor. The crop has revelled in higher-than-average rainfalls in the North West and has raced into head.
Mr Duddy said early maturing was a two-edged dilemma. Usually, the leaf matter began to deteriorate in quality once the seed set began, but the milky grain prepared their sale stock well.
"We've found the Wizard oats will maintain its quality once it goes into head for a more extended period than other varieties," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.