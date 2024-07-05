NSW Irrigators Council meets in the Hunter, coastal metering rules discussed

Irrigation might be the last thing on the minds of most Hunter and Mid North Coast farmers at the moment given a wet autumn has now morphed in a wet winter.
Functioning gumboots are a greater worry at the moment than functioning sprinklers but as everyone on the land knows that situation can change very quickly and spring is just around the corner.
All things irrigation was a hot topic for the Hunter Valley Water Users Association who hosted the NSW Irrigation Council's (NSWIC) General Meeting in the Hunter during the first week of July.
The meeting brought together NSWIC members from all corners of the state to the Hunter Valley to discuss water policy and form the Council's positions on important issues.
Regional representatives to attend included those from the Lachlan Valley, Murray, Murrumbidgee, Barwon, Gwydir, Namoi, Bega and Richmond Wilson.
"Irrigated agriculture plays an important role in the productivity of the Hunter region," said Hunter Valley Water Users Association President Ken Bray,
"This gathering of state representatives provides a great opportunity to bring together water user associations and decision makers from across NSW and to advocate for industry in our region."
Among the recent issues to impact local non-urban water users has been the proposed changes to water metering rules.
The two-day meeting included discussions on issues like the metering review and coastal sustainable extraction project. Delegates also visited the Williams family's dairy near Vacy that relies on irrigation water from the Paterson River.
Water users in coastal NSW are being encouraged to check whether new metering rules coming into effect on December 1, 2024 apply to them and take steps towards compliance.
While the NSW government is considering requests to extend the December 1 deadline for coastal valleys to comply with the non-urban metering reform, Mr Bray said coastal water users should still be proactive.
"There are simple steps water users can take before investing significant time, labour and finances in this reform," says Mr Bray.
"The first thing is to make sure your water access licence and works approvals are up to date, and check you are adhering to the conditions on your licence like keeping a logbook when water is taken. You can check this on the online NSW Water Register.
"Next, use the online NSW Water Metering Guidance Tool to check if the (current) metering rules apply to you and save a copy of the outcome. If the rules apply to you, contact a Duly Qualified Person via the NSW Government metering and measurement virtual marketplace, or the Irrigation Australia member directory. They'll help you plan your next steps.
"If water users have any questions, they can reach out to us at HVWUA and we can help guide them."
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said the Hunter Valley is a vital production region and irrigated agriculture here plays a significant role in the state's agriculture sector.
"Irrigation is incredibly important to the agriculture sector in the Hunter Valley which is why we have held our general meeting here bringing together farmers from every corner of the state to see how it is done in the Hunter," she said.
"The Hunter Valley Water Users Association does a fantastic job in connecting irrigation farmers in the region, advocating for their water rights and keeping them up to date with the latest legislation and information from NSWIC.
"As the peak body representing irrigated agriculture in NSW, we are here to farmers in the Hunter and I strongly encourage all irrigators in the region to reach out to the Hunter Valley Water Users Association to find out what support is available."
The link to the DPIE webiste: https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/our-work/nsw-non-urban-water-metering/what-water-users-need-to-know
