Dairy duo forge a path towards breeding their own better genetics

You could almost say milk runs through the veins for young dairy cattle breeders Brittany and Damian Wallis.
The duo behind Blue Ridge Genetics, based at Mount McIntyre in the South East, each grew up on River Murray dairy farms, which helped spark their interest in the industry.
For Brittany, it was the Ayrshire operations of her mother Cheryl Liebich and uncle Scott Braendler, who run Boldview Farms, formerly at Jervois, that made dairy farming "first nature" for her.
Damian grew up on a commercial dairy farm at Wellington, before moving interstate - first to Noorat, Vic, and then to the Bega Valley, NSW, on dairy operations.
After knowing each other all their lives, and starting to build their own herds, they began dating in May, 2017, before moving to Mount McIntyre in 2018, where they work at Boldview Farms.
Damian had already started his stud, Dacowa, while Brittany owned Ruby Park.
"We decided to start 'Blue Ridge Genetics' as a way to merge our already existing personal studs together," Brittany said.
Their first joint purchase under the new name was a Holstein heifer, Rockstar Diamondback Bambi.
"We've purchased many heifers and cows since expanding our breed range to Holsteins, Ayrshires and Jerseys, hence why we added Genetics to the end of our stud name, just a way to cover all bases," Brittany said.
The Wallis's have 87 animals all up, across two states, with 61 at Mount McIntyre and another 26 with Damian's parents in NSW.
While they have made a number of investments in their stud through the years, helping them to "grow and develop some pretty amazing animals", they are particularly excited about a recent Jersey heifer.
"We recently had the opportunity to purchase a heifer from one of the best Jersey studs in Australia 'Brookbora' - the catalogue was simply breathtaking, but after careful analysing and looking at photos and videos we nailed it down to just one heifer," Brittany said.
"Brookbora Standard Lady 368 will be shown at this years Royal Adelaide Show, where hopefully she will do really well and bring home some ribbons.
"We can't wait to see what happens in the future with her and her progeny."
They have already achieved considerable success in the showring, such as in 2022, when their first Jersey - Je'Mappelle Valentino Watsonia - a birthday present for Brittany, competed in a strong class at Adelaide, winning five-year-old in-milk, and was in contention for senior champion Jersey, as well as being part of the Jersey pen of five, which went on to win in the all-breeds competition.
This was topped in 2023, when they showed seven animals in the Ayrshire and Jersey judging, claiming reserve junior champion Jersey with Blue Ridge Free-Beer Lexie; reserve intermediate champion Ayrshire with Blue Ridge Laines Oblivious and reserve junior champion Jersey with Blue Ridge Choc Watsonia - among several accolades.
"We have had great success with our cattle since we started Blue Ridge Genetics in 2018, however it means so much more to us now that it's with cows that carry our own stud name and that we have bred instead of ones that we have purchased," Brittany said.
For both Brittany and Damian, their parents have been a big driver in getting to where they are.
Damian said his parents - Darren and Tracy Wallis - helped him to buy his first cow, and still house some cows today.
"Scott Braendler has been another pivotal person, teaching me how he farms and how to manage different farming scenarios," he said.
While uncle Scott and mother Cheryl have also been "pivotal" for Brittany.
"They have taught me a lot throughout my life, and allow us to keep our cows on their farm," she said.
"From everyday working life on the farm to attending shows every year with them.
"Currently I work for them at 'Boldview Farms' as the head calf rearer and I have the opportunity to do many other jobs, which furthers my knowledge in the dairy industry."
While they are still working to build their bloodlines, the ultimate goal is to take on operating the farm at Mount McIntyre - when the time is right for their whole family.
"This would allow us to expand Blue Ridge Genetics to an even bigger scale and see us take our next step in to the dairy industry as farm owners.," Brittany said.
