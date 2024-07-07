Promising season means weaner cattle fetch dearer prices at Dubbo store sale

With a promising spring on the horizon, weaner cattle attracted strong buyer competition at the monthly Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Weaner steers made up the bulk of the 1130 head yarding with buyers from Coonamble, Trangie, Binnaway, Cummnock, Scone, Bathurst and the local area in attendance.
It has been one of the better autumn seasons the Central West region has seen for quite a while, said Peter Milling and Company agent Danny Tink, Dubbo.
"There were a lot of lightweight steers, which made up the majority of the market, and overall they sold to dearer prices," he said.
"Lighter steers, although showing a little bit of the signs of winter, seemed to sell very strongly compared to the heavier cattle.
"We had one of our best prime cattle sales [on Thursday] that we've had in some time with cows over $300 cents a kilogram, feeder cattle over 400c/kg and feed heifers up near 350c/kg.
"Confidence is good and we seem to be getting rain every week or 10 days, so it is setting up for a very good spring."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $400 to $740 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $550 to $1090.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $865 to $1000 while those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold to $1000.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $400 to $570 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $430 to $800.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $750 to $870 and those heavier than 330kg made $830.
Yearling steers less than 330kg made from $710 to $880, while those from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids to $830.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $680 to $1610 and cows made from $650 to $1520.
Cows with calves sold from $1160 to top the market at $1925.
The Breeder, sold a draft of 50, Narranmore-blood, Angus PTIC cows, two-and-a-half-years-old, from $1300 to $1360.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.