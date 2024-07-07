The Land
Home/Rural Life

Beautiful Bodalla Dairy is still going strong

VS
By Victoria Silk
July 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bodalla Dairy Shed - a trip to Bodalla wouldn't be the same without an ice cream stop. Picture by Vic Silk
Bodalla Dairy Shed - a trip to Bodalla wouldn't be the same without an ice cream stop. Picture by Vic Silk

As the school holidays approach Bodalla Dairy is bracing itself for the influx of visitors to the town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.