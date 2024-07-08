The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

New editor announced for The Land

Updated July 8 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris will be stepping into the role as national agricultural news editor while Samantha Townsend (inset) has been announced as The Land's 17th editor.
Andrew Norris will be stepping into the role as national agricultural news editor while Samantha Townsend (inset) has been announced as The Land's 17th editor.

After more than a decade sitting at the helm of Australia's largest agricultural masthead Andrew Norris is taking on a new challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.