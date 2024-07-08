New editor announced for The Land

After more than a decade sitting at the helm of Australia's largest agricultural masthead Andrew Norris is taking on a new challenge.
Mr Norris, who after almost 11 years as The Land editor, will become the national agricultural news editor with a strong focus on using national content to drive digital and print growth across ACM Agri websites and mastheads.
Senior journalist Samantha Townsend has been appointed the 17th editor of the The Land and the second female in its 113 year history.
"The past 10 and a half years or so as editor at The Land has been a roller coaster ride, starting with a major restructure a decade ago just a year into my tenure in the role," Mr Norris said.
"The paper has not only survived this, as well as later ownership changes through Channel 9 and to Australian Community Media, as well as a COVID pandemic, but has expanded its digital footprint while continuing to lead the agricultural news agenda and making sure NSW farmers' issues are heard.
"It's been a privilege to work with and play a key role in the team at The Land and the passion and experience among the team, including its new editor, mean it's not only the right time to hand over the reins, but leaves the The Land in safe hands to tackle the next decade of challenges."
ACM Agri editorial director Penelope Arthur thanked Mr Norris for his decade-long editorship at The Land and congratulated Ms Townsend on her exciting appointment.
Ms Townsend said it was an absolute honour to "learn from the best" and looked forward to continuing the strong ties The Land had with regional and rural NSW.
"In 1999 - aged 19 - when I finished a diploma in journalism, the first job I applied for was a cadetship at The Land. I arrived at the glorious North Richmond office with a massive smile on my face and more front than a Mack truck in awe of the only place I had ever wanted to work," she said.
"I didn't get the job. But that didn't deter me from wanting to become an agricultural journalist.
"Nearly 26 years later, still with a smile on my face and even more front than a Mack truck, I am proud to take on the role as editor and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Former markets editor Karen Bailey will lead The Land's print production with Ben Jaffrey as the print assistant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.