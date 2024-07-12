Sending out scent that's heaven-sent this winter | In Fiona's Garden

Fragrance is one of the great joys of the winter garden.
Cold climate winter flowering plants often have to survive rain, snow or gales, so instead of producing big, colourful flowers to attract pollinators, they opt for scent to do the job.
My winter garden begins with an evergreen daphne, D. odora 'Variegata'. The first red buds appear in late April, slowly opening into crimson, pink and white flowers whose sweet smell carries a lemony hint.
Variegated daphne is knee high, wide spreading and in bloom for three or four months, throughout the chilliest weather, only fading when its non-variegated parent, D. odora, takes over from late July.
Evergreen silverberry (Eleagnus x ebbingei) is another early starter, covered in late autumn with tiny white bells spotted pale brown.
I can never describe their scent, not unlike tropical night scented cestrum (C. nocturnum), intense and penetrating.
Silverberries are big shrubs (five by five metres) but easily pruned into a globe or a three metre tall hedge (remove long shoots that pop up in summer), and its deep green leaves and cinnamon brown stems are speckled faintly with silver, giving this shrub a lovely frosty look.
E. pungens 'Maculata' has similarly fragrant flowers and dull green leaves splashed yellow, good for lighting up shady corners.
Deciduous wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox) blooms in the depths of winter for several weeks. I grow it in memory of my mum, she loved it and used to say that if your garden only had room for two plants, one of them should be a wintersweet.
It is a medium (four by three metres) twiggy, multi stemmed shrub, with small flowers like inverted claws, pale cream and with a darker interior showing a central red stain.
It was introduced to Britain during the 17th century from Japan, though It is native to China where it has been grown and loved for at least a thousand years. Both its Chinese and its botanical names mean "winter flower".
I planted mine about two metres from the base of a crab apple - I sometimes wonder where my brain goes when I'm gardening - but it seems perfectly content in dry, semi-shade and flowers prolifically, its scent pervading the garden at all times of the day and evening. It flowers on the previous season's young growth, so only prune immediately after flowering.
One day I'll remember to plant another fragrant bloomer, the Algerian or winter itis (I. unguicularis) beneath it, as its pale mauve flowers would be perfect beneath the creamy wintersweet blossom.
Wintersweet is followed by semi-evergreen winter honeysuckle (Lonicera fragrantissima, two to three metres) also from China and another good hedging shrub. It has small, oval, leathery leaves and tiny creamy white flowers which appear throughout August. Like all honeysuckles it is quick growing and easily propagated from cuttings.
Everyone loves a lemon tree. Meyer lemon has a hint of orange in its flavour, is frost hardy to -3 degrees Celsius and flowers from early to mid-winter.
My winter garden finishes with a flourish with my favourite mahonia, M. aquifolium. This is a North American evergreen, happy in dry shade, with dark green, glossy, pinnate leaves, purplish in winter with the odd leaf turning red. The leaves are prickly and similar to those of English holly, Ilex aquifolium.
In late August it produces sprays of yellow, heavily scented flowers lasting into September, followed by blue-black berries.
Winter flowers will attract lots of insect pollinators to your garden, including native bees and honeybees, hoverflies, moths, butterflies and beetles.
