Western grazier's highest rainfall in three years

Western pastoralist Terry Smith has nearly doubled his annual rainfall in one day at his property near Broken Hill.
"I've never seen a day like that where it rained all day, it's been a long time," Mr Smith, Scarsdale Station (half way between Broken Hill and Menindee), said.
"It's been two to three years where we've had anything like this...we were getting low on dam water."
Mr Smith recorded 69 millimetres on Sunday saying it was the highest rainfall since 2021.
"It had been getting quite dry...up until the end of the financial year we only had 100mm," he said.
"We had a few small showers of 5 to 10mm, which put feed on the ground but we had paddocks that had been missing out."
But in this recent widespread front that came across yesterday afternoon all of his 24,000 hectare property got rain. Even his neighbours recorded 50mm.
"Now we have sub soil moisture, rain like this will put moisture into the ground for spring and into summer," he said.
"We could go longer without a 5 to 10mm drink."
Mr Smith said the front was tracking to the east and hoped it would fall on cropping country that was "still waiting for it".
"It was getting pretty dry, my brother who is about 80 kilometres south has been feeding sheep for eight weeks,' he said.
"It's starting to ease off for him but a lot of places were thinking about destocking and looking at what their next move was."
Lachlan Gall, Langawirra Station, said he had 44.4mm, which was the most significant rain event for them since 60.4mm on April 27, 2022 on their property, 120km north east of Broken Hill.
Mr Gall said 2023 was a "very dry year" for some parts of the far west and summer storms earlier this year were very patchy.
But he said rainfall during May, last weekend and yesterday had fallen across some of the driest areas and given the winter herbage a good start plus moisture to go on with.
"We only had 117.6mm for 2023 and many other properties were in the same boat... 2023 was a drought year for us," he said.
"This rain will get us through to the start of spring. After that the weather warms up and the winter herbage will dry off regardless. Spring and summer rain grows a completely different range of pasture species."
Further north towards Tibooburra at Pincally Station, the Gales have recorded between 25mm and 38mm across their properties.
"We've had three decent rains in the past six weeks, which has allowed the grass to keep growing," Zanna Gale said.
"It means happy fat stock ...the country has been able to recover especially with the rain.
"Our house dam is full for the first time in 12 months."
Mrs Gale said the region had been missing out on rainfall for sometime, with patchy falls recorded across the year.
The highest rainfall in the far west was Menindee 55mm, Wilcannia 45mm, Bourke 42mm, Broken Hill 36mm, White Cliffs 31mm, Tibooburra 26mm.
