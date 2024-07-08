Getting in and buying a discounted tipple

Wine, believe it or not, is something you can live without.
There are signs - with the pressure of soaring rents and mortgage repayments - more and more people are doing just that. Moreover, wine is no longer as fashionable among young people.
The market is oversupplied - particularly with reds at the low to medium-price range - and there has been some heavy discounting as wineries try to make room in the tanks for the new vintage.
All of which suggests, to a contrarian investor like the Punter, this might be a good time to pick up a few wine shares.
He has bought 10,000 shares in Australian Vintage (ASX code AVG) at 17 cents. Just three months ago, they would have cost him 48 cents.
The price took a big hit in May on the news that a possible merger with the global wine giant Accolade would not go ahead.
The price was further hammered last month when the company announced a placement and retail share offer at 20 cents - a huge discount on the then market price of 34.5 cents. Margins are being squeezed, the market "remains volatile" and there will be no dividend. Adding to uncertainty, AVG is in the process of seeking a new CEO.
But it has raised $15 million from the fully subscribed placement, negotiated an additional $30m in bank finance and may have added a bit more from the retail share offer which closed last week. This will cut debt from $67.7m to $53.7m.
Net assets per share are estimated at around 75 cents a share. Valuing assets which are not on the market is always a bit of a guess, but that does make the current share price look cheap.
Although Accolade backed off, Australian Vintage still sees a need for consolidation in the industry. At the time of writing, would-be buyers of AVG outnumbered sellers by about three to one.
