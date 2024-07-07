Man dies following single vehicle crash in NSW Central Tablelands

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Central Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to Narrango Road, Rylstone, following reports of a single vehicle crash just after 6:30pm on Sunday July 7, police said in a statement.
"On arrival, officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District found a white utility had overturned," the statement read.
"The driver, a man aged in his 60's was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics, however he was unable to be revived.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced."
A report will be prepared for the information of coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
