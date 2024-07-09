A chance conversation can spark change

A random chat at the CWA of NSW tea rooms during the Sydney Royal Easter Show ignited my interest in exploring gluten-free options for our menu.
This led to a follow-up discussion during my last visit to Sydney and inspired me to investigate the broader issue of food intolerances.
Food intolerances are increasingly prevalent in our communities. It is important to raise awareness about these conditions to ensure early diagnosis and promote effective management strategies.
Food intolerances can significantly impact quality of life, yet with the right knowledge and support, we can help those affected to lead healthier, more comfortable lives.
Unlike food allergies, which involve the immune system and can cause severe reactions, food intolerances typically involve the digestive system.
Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe digestive distress and stomach pain. These symptoms are often mistaken for other conditions leading to misdiagnosis and unnecessary suffering. Common culprits include lactose, wheat, barley, egg, gluten and certain food additives.
About one in 70 Australians have coeliac disease but only 20 per cent are diagnosed.
Long-term health problems, such as osteoporosis, liver disease, infertility, and a higher chance of developing other autoimmune conditions, can occur if a diagnosis of coeliac disease is overlooked or delayed.
A diagnosis and treatment with a gluten-free diet reduces the risk of any long-term complications. Sometimes the onset of symptoms can take years to occur so just because a person can go years without symptoms doesn't mean they don't have the disease.
Early diagnosis of food intolerances is important for several reasons. Firstly, it can prevent the development of more severe symptoms and complications.
Secondly, it helps individuals make informed dietary choices, improving their overall health and wellbeing.
Finally, it reduces the emotional and social impact of living with undiagnosed food intolerances, such as anxiety about eating out or feeling isolated due to dietary restrictions.
Awareness is the first step towards addressing food intolerances. Educating our communities about the signs and symptoms and the importance of seeking professional advice is critical. Encouraging early diagnosis involves both raising awareness and ensuring access to appropriate medical care.
Managing food intolerances requires a comprehensive approach. We can all support this effort by advocating for better labelling of food products so individuals with intolerances can make safe choices easily. Ensuring that accurate information is available and dispelling common myths is also crucial. Sharing recipes and tips for managing food intolerances can empower individuals to make safe and nutritious meals at home.
Collaborative efforts with local health practitioners, dietitians, and support groups can create a network of resources for those seeking diagnosis and management options. By taking these actions, we can significantly improve the lives of those living with food intolerances. The CWA of NSW is committed to ensuring that our communities are informed, supported, and healthy. By working together, we can create supportive environments where individuals affected by food intolerances can thrive.
