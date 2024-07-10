Heavy lambs pack a punch as prices continue to soar across the state

Heavy lambs have moved from strength to strength in selling centres across the state as buyer demand pushes prices up $20 a head to above the 800 cents a kilogram mark.
Wagga Wagga set the bar last Thursday with a pen of heavy lambs offered by TR and PM Bullock, Henty, fetching the top price of $306.20, bought by Southern Meats, Goulburn.
The success didn't end there with a pen of 85, 36 kilogram, grain-finished White Suffolk/Dohne lambs on account of Andrew Corbett, Ganmain, sold to the same processor for $305.20.
Lambs weighing more than 30kg sold from $260 to $306, averaging 837c/kg.
Higher prices for well presented export lambs could be seen more frequently in the future, according to Nutrien Ag Solutions Narrandera agent Ryan Burden.
"I definitely think we're going to run short of heavy lambs, especially in the south for those really top quality export lambs," he said.
With the delay of suckers coming into the market due to unfavourable weather conditions, Mr Burden expected a limited supply of heavy lambs between now and August.
"With the tight season we've had, a couple of cold weeks and not a lot of growth in front of us, I think they'll be behind from where they usually are," he said.
Drizzly conditions certainly didn't dampen the market in Dubbo on Monday as prices hit a dearer trend.
Lambs weighing more than 30kg, sold from $253 to $300, averaging 823.1c/kg.
Anthony Stonestreet, Fairview, Narromine, topped the sale with a pen of 141, 38 kg, Merino/Poll Dorset lambs, which sold to Southern Meats, Goulburn, for $300.
Despite a cracking season shaping up in the Central West, with the fluctuation of heavy lambs yarded in recent weeks, Elders agent Mark Barrow, Dubbo, predicted numbers would be eventually hard to find.
"There were a fair few good lambs through the market, but there wasn't many heavy lambs," he said.
"I think the market will be alright, it might stay where it is at the moment, but it all comes down to numbers."
It was a similar story in Forbes on Tuesday as extra heavy lambs attracted bids from $243 to top the market at $300 and average 834.4c/kg.
Tamworth's lamb sale recorded a jump of $20 in the heavy trades with a pen of 55, crossbred lambs taking home $246 on account of Richard and Marg Walters, Winton.
Lambs over 30kg sold from $260 to $306, averaging 837c/kg.
Garvin and Cousens principal Phillip Hetherington, Tamworth, said the heavy trade market had been very solid of late.
"The past few weeks it has continued to get dearer each week, and I think we will continue to see these prices for another month or so," he said.
"We're having a pretty good season, and with a bit of recent rain all the crops are looking good."
