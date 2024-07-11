Avian influenza, we have a problem here

The mainstream media coverage of the egg shortages has been negligently one dimensional. It reflects a complete lack of capacity of some journalists to forensically dissect an issue, free of ideological bias.
Yes, there is a shortage of eggs - because a million birds have been killed in an attempt to stop an outbreak of avian influenza.
We have also heard correctly that migratory birds have brought the outbreak to Australia, and importantly we have heard the eggs are perfectly safe to eat.
Has anything else contributed to this shortage and are the consequences of this outbreak bigger than missing an omelette on Sunday morning?
Before COVID-19 killed millions of people and cost the world economy trillions of dollars, a number of epidemiologists had warned the next pandemic would most likely come from a strain of animal influenza virus that learns to infect humans.
This zoonotic time bomb went off in 1918 when a strain of influenza virus H1N1 from pigs evolved to infect humans. Nobody really has a handle on how many people died but most estimates were about 50 million.
History shows the jump of this potentially zoonotic virus to humans almost exclusively happens on chicken farms.
An animal influenza virus has to do a couple of things to enable it to cause a pandemic. It has to infect humans and then it has to spread from human to human. Some strains have jumped to humans but, thankfully, have found moving human to human more difficult.
The clock is ticking before this time bomb, we have largely created ourselves, will go off. The inconvenient truth is that a shift to free range supply chains in the egg industry has caused this outbreak.
Various people have demanded cages need to go. I'm not critical of producers listening to consumers, but are average shoppers aware their choices may initiate the next pandemic?
A challenge with free range production systems is chickens have contact with migratory birds from all over the place. The different strains of avian influenza in the various outbreaks around the country, probably shows the extent of the risk.
The virus is rapidly evolving in different places and in different populations of migratory birds.
The caged egg producers are quite vigilant in not letting wild birds into the shed, so these birds are protected from getting this disease from the migratory birds.
This is called biosecurity, and creating a supply chain that stuffs up a virus' business plan is how it works.
Biosecurity is important to producers, and the health of the birds, but is not immediately obvious to a consumer.
I believe the accreditation systems that a certain royal society endorses do not appropriately assess the biosecurity implications of the systems it endorses. They probably should.
The recent outbreaks of avian influenza in this country have helped to firm my view that caged systems are ultimately better for the birds.
