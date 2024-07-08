Dubbo river conservationist calls for NSW to copy Victorian bounty on foxes

It's the same old story, night after night, according to Dubbo real estate agent and hobby farmer Matt Hansen OAM.
Another fox has lit up Mr Hansen's thermal, heat-detecting telescopic sight and become number 37 in a recent campaign held on his small farm on the outskirts of the town.
Mr Hansen is urging the NSW Government to mirror the Victorian government's program and introduce a bounty for foxes to encourage the destruction of these harmful predators.
"We need a fox bounty for Western NSW. After 37 foxes dispatched, only working small acres, I am going to actively campaign for a bounty in NSW," Mr Hansen said.
"The amount of damage to not only our native Australian wildlife, but to sheep and poultry producers needs to be acknowledged and addressed immediately.
"Roy Butler (Barwon MP) and Dugald Saunders (Dubbo MP) could get this up. There are reports from far and wide that the fox numbers are just staggering."
Mr Hansen is a member of OzFish and former board director and chapter president, who was awarded an OAM (Medal of the Order of Australia) and Dubbo Australia Day Citizen of the Year in January 2022.
He said Victorian shooters who can produce an intact scalp or mask from a fox can earn a $10 direct debit payment, while the bounty for wild dogs in eastern parts of the state is $120.
Last year, The Land ran a story about Mr Hansen destroying almost 30 foxes on his small holding in September and October.
The Member for Dubbo and leader of the NSW Nationals, Dugald Saunders, has echoed Mr Hansen's call and said a dramatic increase in fox numbers across regional parts of NSW is posing a threat to livestock, native fauna and property.
"Residents across several communities, including in my electorate of Dubbo, are demanding more to be done to control this harmful pest," Mr Saunders said.
"I am calling on the NSW Agriculture Minister to recognise this significant issue and to look for better ways to manage fox populations.
"The Victorian Government introduced a fox and wild dog bounty, which is proving to be successful, and we should look to implement a similar model here," he said.
