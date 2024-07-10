Well-earned retirement for Fastnet Rock while sire-son gets off the mark

Fastnet Rock has followed Exceed And Excel - his lifetime competitor on the track and in the breeding barn - into retirement at his long-time Australian stud home at Coolmore stud at Jerrys Plains.
The bay son of the great Danehill leaves a grand legacy behind via his numerous talented sons and daughters.
Coolmore will continue the sireline via his young son Acrobat, which is represented in his first crop weanlings with a filly fetching $170,000 at Inglis' Great Southern Sale.
His legendary sire was crowned champion Australian three-year-old sprinter 2004-05 following his back-to-back wins in the Group 1 VRC Lightning Stakes and Oakleigh Plate when trained by Paul Perry at Newcastle.
The 2001 born horse continued his notoriety into a stellar stud career. Fastnet Rock sired over 526 winners of which 193 are stakes winners including 43 Group 1 winners. His best gallopers include Atlantic Jewel, Mosheen, Shoals, Sea Siren, First Seal, Merchant Navy, Rocket Spade, Dreamforce, Comin' Through, Awesome Rock, Rock 'n' Pop, Sherwood Forest and Avantage.
While several sire sons, including Awesome Rock, Bull Point, Merchant Navy, Your Song and Zululand, have been prominent with winning progeny, Fastnet Rock daughters are now highly sought.
The retired stallion now leads the champion Australian broodmare sires' list with his daughters producing winners of over $35 million in earnings.
While represented with a previous city placegetter, Long Leaf became the latest young sire-son by Fastnet Rock to sire his first two-year-old winner, when Mai Aloha won at Belmont Park.
Trained in Perth by Grant and Alana Williams, Mai Aloha - finishing second at its only other start - sold for $145,000 from her breeders and sellers Rangeview Stud at last year's Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale.
Rangeview Stud is also home to the good-looking Long Leaf, which was a pre-Christmas juvenile winner, successful in the MRC Merson Cooper Stakes-LR, before taking another Melbourne juvenile stakes and a three-year-old mile stakes in New Zealand among his four wins.
Highly successful Inglis Digital - an online platform for selling and buying Thoroughbreds - has expanded into the US via a takeover and rebrand of leading online Thoroughbred auction company Wanamaker's.
To be now known as Inglis Digital USA, Wanamaker's surged to the forefront of the North American online Thoroughbred auction space and has been conducting monthly auctions for horse of all ages since June 2020.
Inglis Digital has hosted online sales for seven years with an average of 300 horses offered every two weeks and has grossed over $90m per year. The catalogue for the first sale under the Inglis Digital USA banner will be out July 12, with final countdown bidding time on July 17. The same structure will apply for each monthly auction with entries closing on Monday and the sale operating from the following Friday to Wednesday.
Only beginning race-riding about five months ago, Shannen Llewelyn has landed four winners at a Narromine meeting.
Llewellyn won the first three events, then partnered the Jane Clement-trained Toulon Factor to win again. Apprenticed to Dubbo conditioner Brett Robb, Llewellyn has won 24 races.
Meanwhile, on the picnic circuit, approved rider Eloise Drews made her race debut in February and had a win on Japingka in the Bedgerebong Bracelet.
Scone-based Drews, 22, keeps excelling. She teamed up with Jane Clement, Bendemeer, to ride a successful double at the Talmoi picnics aboard Sparks, then Hardyo in the Talmoi Picnic Cup.
Hardyo is a veteran of 86 starts for 10 wins and 23 placings and $192,700. Interestingly, Hardyo is a half-brother to two stakes winners including Darley's young stallion, Bivouac - an earner of $5.6m.
Drews followed with another feature victory, taking the Marthaguy Picnic Cup at Quambone, aboard Distinctive Glory for Muswellbrook trainer Krissie Simpkins.
By Olympic Glory, Distinctive Glory is a half-brother to retired and talented Gadfly, a Smart Missile gelding which won nine races, highlighted in the 2019 Racing NSW Picnic Championship Final when trained at Condobolin for Mark Ward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.