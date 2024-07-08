Man dies following two-vehicle crash in NSW Central West

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West today.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 15 kilometres north of Forbes, following a crash involving a prime mover and a four wheel drive at roughly 12.10pm on Monday, July 8, police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found the four wheel drive had collided with the road train, before both vehicles caught alight," the statement read.
"NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
"The 55-year-old male driver of the four wheel drive died at scene.
"The 31-year-old male driver of the truck was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg and ribs, facial injuries and lacerations.
"He will also undergo mandatory testing."
Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Newell Highway remains closed in both directions.
Motorists are asked to avoid the and check www.livetraffic.com for updates.
