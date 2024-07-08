Gloucester Angus yearling steers with weight lift $40 a head

Gloucester's market for quality steers rose by $20 to $40 for the runs of better quality steers that carried some weight, while lighter steers and heifers sold firm compared to the previous sale.
The agents yarded 450 head last Thursday, which was down from the previous sale two weeks ago, where 725 cattle were penned.
James Gooch of Gooch Agencies, Gloucester, said yearling steers ranged between $800 and $1400, while Angus weaner steers were priced from $700 to $1200.
He said Angus weaner heifers were priced from $400 to $690, while crossbred weaner heifers were priced from $250 to $650.
Cows topped at $1280, averaging $862, while cows with calves sold to reduced demand, topping at $1010, to average $545.
Mr Gooch said widespread rain across the ranges should provide more incentive for crop feeders to chase cattle for an expected feed surge.
Tony Burnett of Spring Creek sold the top-priced pen of Angus yearling steers for $1400.
Jim and Rhonda Fisher, Stratford, sold Angus weaner steers for $1170.
The Fishers also sold weaner heifers for $690.
Claremont Beef, The Dewitt, north west of Gloucester, sold their Curracabark-blood Angus weaners which topped at $1310.
John and Noelene Weismantel, Wards River, sold a pen of Angus steers that made $750.
Buyers attended from Coonamble, Tamworth, Casino, and Hunter Valley, as well as local support.
