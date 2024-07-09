New water buybacks to hit the southern basin hard

Last week's announcement by the Federal Government that they would open up the second round of Murray Darling Basin Plan water buybacks on July 15 has hit irrigators and communities in the southern basin pretty hard.
This round of buybacks have been targeted at southern basin water entitlement holders with 70 gigalitres to be purchased.
The government has not disclosed the expected cost, but ACM Agri believes hundreds of millions of dollars have been set aside.
It is believed the majority of the water will be purchased from the upper, mid and lower Murray catchments, the lower part of the Murrumbidgee catchment, and Southern Riverina Irrigators Council CEO Sophie Baldwin said the area has already been hard hit by the first round of buybacks and isn't confident they have more to give.
"Of the water that has been already purchased through Basin Plan buybacks, 82 per cent has already come from the southern basin. Honestly, there's nothing left to give," she said.
"We are already looking at the cost of delivery of water approaching $100 dollars a megalitre. So everybody knows that buybacks push up the cost of water.
"We won't have irrigators in the Riverina. We are going to lose our rice industry and lose our dairy industry. And that's just the start.
"We also need to look at all the jobs that are associated with those industries. There's the Deniliquin Rice Mill who have already said they'll close. It'll be critical for dairy as well."
Ms Baldwin said she is also concerned for irrigation-dependent communities after water leaves the area.
"They will just become ghost towns. If you look at Deniliquin and if the rice mill closes, that will be a huge loss to the community," she said.
"It's not just about farmers, there's a lot of people working in processing at the mill, as well as maintenance workers and cleaners. It'll be the same with dairy.
"And if people don't have the money, if we don't have irrigation then there's no money, all those small businesses who rely on local customers will start to close and it'll just flow on."
Ms Baldwin pointed to the example of Wakool in the western Riverina where 39pc of water was purchased in buybacks.
"The Murray-Darling Basin Authority did a case study on Wakool in 2016 and what happened there was a huge loss in jobs," she said.
"That's a good indicator of what will happen to other communities.
"Since that time, there's no dairy left in Wakool, one of the schools has closed, and one of the other schools has gone from 50 students down to eight.
"There is no longer any tennis and no football.
"This will occur right across the southern basin."
Ms Baldwin said she questions the authenticity of the reasoning behind the buybacks.
"Let's be honest, Minister Plibersek wants high security water. She wants the dam storage and she wants our water," she said.
"It's not environmental, it's political. It just doesn't make sense.
"The $300 million community restructure package will go nowhere near covering the cost of the destruction to our irrigation communities who are key economic drivers of our country."
The $300 million community restructure package will go nowhere near covering the cost of the destruction to our irrigation communities who are key economic drivers of our country.- Sophie Baldwin, Southern Riverina Irrigators CEO
Member for The Murray Helen Dalton said the impact of these buybacks could be "devastating".
"These targeted buybacks will be devastating to communities in the lower basin," she said.
"The removal of vast amounts of water will tear communities apart and the Federal Government needs to know this.
"These buybacks create incredible fear and uncertainty in the community. People look around and see their communities being destroyed just so that the Federal Government can go ahead with its ill-conceived buybacks policy."
Ms Dalton said the government should forget about buybacks being an option.
"The government must abandon its buybacks policy immediately and scrap the Murray Darling Basin Authority," she said.
"It is a failed organisation with no idea how to run our rivers."
She said the fight against buybacks must go on.
"I will continue to fight the Federal Government in order to protect rural communities," Ms Dalton said.
"There is still time and I will not give up."
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller was equally scathing in her opinion of the government's plan.
"The Federal Government has embarked on its mission to hollow out regional communities and drive up the cost of living for the entire nation by taking water off farmers,' she said.
"The ACCC has warned that water buybacks will drive up the cost of water, and the Productivity Commission cautioned the government against rushing the process.
"History has shown water buybacks have a detrimental impact on the agricultural sector, costing vital jobs and income that keep small towns alive, their schools and clubs open and service available. The ripples are felt right down the Main Street.
"Yet once again, politics trumps policy, leaving regional communities to bear the brunt."
Ms Miller said more water is not what the environment needs right now.
"Especially when critical issues like European carp, cold water pollution, and erosion remain neglected," she said.
"This is extremely disappointing news for farmers and the agriculture community.
"The government must be held to account when recovering water, and social and economic protections for regional communities must be front and centre."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.