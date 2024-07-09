The Land
New water buybacks to hit the southern basin hard

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated July 10 2024 - 7:12am, first published 6:45am
Southern Riverina Irrigators CEO, Sophie Baldwin said the new round of Murray Darling Basin Plan water buybacks announced by the Federal Government are not good for the southern basin. Picture by Denis Howard.
Last week's announcement by the Federal Government that they would open up the second round of Murray Darling Basin Plan water buybacks on July 15 has hit irrigators and communities in the southern basin pretty hard.

Senior Journalist, The Land

