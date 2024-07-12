Banks, markets and politics | Letters to the editor

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration? Click here to send your letter in.
Geoff Kendall's letter (The Land, July 4) was most revealing regarding the attitude of the Minister for the Environment and Water (Tanya Plibersek) towards those having to bear the cost of her water rights policy. She did not mention food production or community interests. However, she has set aside a considerable sum of money towards First Nations people.
We hear calls for food security. Those politicians who call for that policy speak with forked tongues. I am not aware of one such person prepared to battle for food security at a political level. The first step is to institute a ministry for food security.
Of course, politicians would be aware of the opposition to such a suggestion. Suited developers, alternate energy zealots, and inner city elites would strongly oppose such a ministry. Despite such opposition, is there no politician with the courage to defend a society which inhabits rural and regional Australia which is facing catastrophic attack? Has Australia lost its once historically respected compass?
JOHN MAGUIRE, Grose Vale
If compulsory acquisition by the Commonwealth to enable a civil nuclear power program sounds somewhat like a Soviet fantasy, welcome to the contorted politics of the latest round of climate war!
Cost effectiveness versus a carbon price, which lets the market decide - a nimbler, fairer, non-draconian, efficient market-based solution - is one of the many details federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton should now provide.
JIM ALLEN, Panorama, SA
If banks are going to be more transparent about home loans, then they need to inform borrowers that the loan was created out of thin air under a capital adequacy ratio of 10 to one, for example.
It is time that all our bank loans have an Origin of Funds Declaration Clause. Failure to do so is financial abuse as interest is charged on bank loans created out of thin air. If there was a just legal system in Australia, the licences of the major banks should have been revoked years ago.
BERNIE BOURKE, Balliang, Vic
