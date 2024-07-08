Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Carcoar in Central West NSW

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West.
As of 4:40pm the road between Carcoar and Blayney remains closed in both directions.
Emergency services were called to the Mid-Western Highway, Carcoar, following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a utility towing a trailer and a Pantech truck towing a horse float.
"The driver of the utility - a man in his 60s - died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"The driver of the truck was not injured and the two passengers a boy and girl received minor injuries.
"Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have advised motorists to avoid this area as road closures and diversions are in place. For updates visit live traffic.
